Alphaxone – Final Encounter (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Iranian artist Mehdi Saleh has released an impressive number of productions since 2010, not to mention numerous collaborations.

In his latest work, he continues to explore the boundaries and connections between Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music. He leads the listener into an obscure, mystical world, crafting ultra-low soundscapes merged with astral strings, a wide range of effects, and field recordings. At times, a repetitive melodic sequence emerges, adding an extra layer of diversity to the sound.

More than ever, this production is rich in small subtleties and comes across as an intricately detailed whole.

It’s no coincidence that Alphaxone is regarded by many as one of the new grandmasters of the genre — and after listening to this latest release, I can only agree. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Underverse”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/underverse

