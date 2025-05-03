Protokoll 19 release second single ‘Connect’ from new album

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Tampa-based electro-industrial act Protokoll 19 released their new single “Connect”. The track is self-released.

Issued digitally, “Connect” is the second single from the band’s forthcoming full-length album “Somewhere Between Purgatory and Hell”, scheduled for release on Danse Macabre Records. The band states that the new track explores mental health from a different perspective than its predecessor, describing it as “a spiritual journey in a dream” and as a conceptual contrast to the previous single “When Will It End”.

Musically Protokoll 19 combine harsh synthesizers, distorted beats, and aggressive vocals. Their lyrics draw on themes of occultism and psychological struggle.

“Connect” is available now on major streaming platforms, including Bandcamp and Spotify.

<a href="https://protokoll19.bandcamp.com/track/connect">Connect by Protokoll 19</a>

About Protokoll 19

Protokoll 19 was founded in Tampa, Florida, as a dark electronic project blending electro-industrial and harsh EBM influences. The project centers on themes of trauma, spiritual conflict, and inner chaos. Their early tracks were self-released digitally and distributed through streaming platforms.

In 2024, the band released the single “Witch” followed by the EP “Mental Decay“.

Their upcoming album “Somewhere Between Purgatory and Hell” will be released on Danse Macabre Records. The singles “When Will It End” and “Connect” mark the first two tracks issued from the album in 2025.

