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Bristol project Allflaws released the album The Age Of Nefarious on September 21, 2026, through UK independent label Derelict State Records. The album runs 14 tracks over one hour and one minute, and is available to buy on iTunes and Amazon.

Allflaws is the work of Gabriel Curran, who mixes industrial hip hop, trip hop, breakbeat, electronica and dark electronic music on “The Age Of Nefarious”. The album keeps heavy beats, distorted textures and atmospheric production under raw rap vocals, rooted in the Bristol trip hop sound but pushing past it toward the aggression and weight of industrial hip hop and the fractured textures of experimental electronica.

Derelict State Records describes the album’s lyrics as exploring control, conformity, digital identity, cultures of violence, low-trust societies, and human resilience.

Allflaws’ ‘The Age Of Nefarious’ pushes past the Bristol trip hop sound

Derelict State Records, the independent UK label operating out of Bristol and London, works across trip hop, electronica, dub, breakbeat and the darker end of industrial music, including industrial hip hop, industrial electro and EBM. “The Age Of Nefarious” is distributed by Catapult, the same distributor behind Allflaws’ catalog since its earliest releases.

An album trailer for “The Age Of Nefarious” is also online on YouTube. Side-Line previously covered Allflaws’ recent standalone singles, including “Vanity Matrix” in 2025, “Chimera” in 2024, and “Antifragile” in 2023.

About Allflaws

Allflaws was established in Bristol in 2004 by Gabriel Curran, who remains its only official member, writing, producing and performing every release. Curran’s vocal style combines rapping and singing with dark, poetic lyrics, and the project has built its sound around industrial, trip hop and breakbeat elements since its start.

Allflaws signed to Catapult and Derelict State Records and released the album “These Walls Are Lies” in 2007, followed by the EPs “Ghost Of The System” and “Replicant Breed” and the album “Black Box Here After” in 2009. The singles “Escaping Sanity” (2010), “Amrak” (2011) and “Interfearence” (2011) preceded the “R Complex” EP and the single “Manufactured Violence” in 2012, and the album “Versus The Soul” in 2013. The album “Apparitions” followed in 2016, then “Mysterium” in 2019 and “Arcana” in 2021. Allflaws released the EP “Ghostrumentals” and the single “Becoming” in 2022, and the single “Antifragile” in 2024.

“The Age Of Nefarious”, released September 21, 2026 on Derelict State Records, is Allflaws’ latest full-length, continuing the project’s industrial hip hop and trip hop direction two decades into Curran’s run with Allflaws.

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