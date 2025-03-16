Allflaws back with brand new single ‘Vanity Matrix’
The Bristol-based act Allflaws released its latest single, “Vanity Matrix”, taken from the forthcoming album “The Age of Nefarious”, set for release later this year. Following on from the last single, “Chimera”, this latest track again delivers the band’s signature fusion of industrial hip-hop, trip-hop, breakbeat, and electronica.
You can listen to the track below.
Allflaws is the brainchild of vocalist and producer Gabriel Curran, created in 2004. The project is signed to Derelict State Records. Curran is the only official member of Allflaws.
