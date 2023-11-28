Allflaws Back with Industrial / Trip Hop Single Antifragile

Allflaws back with industrial / trip hop single and video for ‘Antifragile’ – Out now
The Bristol based act Allflaws, an underground project of Gabriel Curran, presents a new single, “Antifragile”, complemented by a music video. “Antifragile” mixes industrial hip-hop, trip-hop, electronica, and breakbeat together with Gabriel Curran’s vocals. The single is poised to hit the stores under the label, Derelict State Records.
Earlier this year we already mentioned the “Becoming” video.
You can view the video for “Antifragile” here.
The English electronic, industrial and trip hop project Allflaws was created in 2004 by Gabriel Curran in Bristol. As its main producer, vocalist and songwriter, Curran is the only official member of Allflaws and is completely responsible for its direction. The Allflaws sound fuses an eclectic range of electronic genres and is built primarily around the rapping and singing of Curran. Lyrically Curran’s style is characterized by themes of science fiction, philosophy, fantasy and politics.
