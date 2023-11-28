Allflaws back with industrial / trip hop single and video for ‘Antifragile’ – Out now

bernard November 28, 2023 0
Allflaws Back with Industrial / Trip Hop Single Antifragile

Allflaws back with industrial / trip hop single and video for 'Antifragile'

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Bristol based act Allflaws, an underground project of Gabriel Curran, presents a new single, “Antifragile”, complemented by a music video. “Antifragile” mixes industrial hip-hop, trip-hop, electronica, and breakbeat together with Gabriel Curran’s vocals. The single is poised to hit the stores under the label, Derelict State Records.

Earlier this year we already mentioned the “Becoming” video.

You can view the video for “Antifragile” here.

Allflaws Back with Industrial / Trip Hop Single Antifragile
Related newsIndustrial trip-hop act Allflaws releases 'Becoming' video

The English electronic, industrial and trip hop project Allflaws was created in 2004 by Gabriel Curran in Bristol. As its main producer, vocalist and songwriter, Curran is the only official member of Allflaws and is completely responsible for its direction. The Allflaws sound fuses an eclectic range of electronic genres and is built primarily around the rapping and singing of Curran. Lyrically Curran’s style is characterized by themes of science fiction, philosophy, fantasy and politics.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'geordie' Walker Dead Aged 64

Killing Joke guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker dead aged 64

bernard November 27, 2023 0
the Sixth Chamber is Back with New Lp Beyond the Night Veil'

The Sixth Chamber is back with the full-length album, ‘Beyond The Night Veil’

bernard November 27, 2023 0
Binary Order Presents Exclusive Album Preview on Side-line

Binary Order presents exclusive album preview on Side-Line – Listen now

bernard November 27, 2023 0

You may have missed

Allflaws Back with Industrial / Trip Hop Single Antifragile

Allflaws back with industrial / trip hop single and video for ‘Antifragile’ – Out now

bernard November 28, 2023 0
Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'geordie' Walker Dead Aged 64

Killing Joke guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker dead aged 64

bernard November 27, 2023 0
the Sixth Chamber is Back with New Lp Beyond the Night Veil'

The Sixth Chamber is back with the full-length album, ‘Beyond The Night Veil’

bernard November 27, 2023 0
Binary Order Presents Exclusive Album Preview on Side-line

Binary Order presents exclusive album preview on Side-Line – Listen now

bernard November 27, 2023 0
Warm Gadget Releases Single/video for the Track 'the Masses'

Warm Gadget releases single / video for the track ‘The Masses’ – Out now

bernard November 24, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights