Alien Vampires present brand new deluxe version ‘Harshlizer’ with bonus disc
Alien Vampires out of print 2010 album “Harshlizer” is available again in a 2CD deluxe version this coming February 14th (pre-orders available now). The re-release comes in brand new uncensored artwork taken from the original photo sessions of the models featured on the album’s original cover.
This reissue holds the “Industrializer” bonus disc, featuring additional tracks and remixes created during the same period as the original release.
This 2CD version is available now from the Alfa Matrix webstore in pre-order, as download via Bandcamp and in a combi pack together with the all new albums from Acylum (2CD), Synapsyche (2CD), and Implant (CD).
To give you an idea what this album was about, check out the below videos.
