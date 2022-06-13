Alien Vampires launches limited edition LP ‘Kinky To Hell’ on solid red vinyl

June 13, 2022 bernard

Out on July 15 but already available in pre-order is the Alien Vampires limited edition vinyl “Kinky To Hell”.

This release is yet another one in in celebration for Alfa Matrix’s 20th anniversary. This exclusive solid red color vinyl is strictly limited to 300 units worldwide and gathers 9 original songs which have never been released in a physical format, and also mixing in songs that appeared previously on the digital-only EP’s “Destrudo”, “World In Denial”, “Evil Twins” and “Fuck The Revolution Bring On The Apocalypse”.

You can expect the following from the duo Nysrok Infernalien and Nightstalker: harsh and powerful EBM mixing harsh distorted vocals and more melodic future pop-like backing vocals, in short you could label it as industrial harsh dance.

The tracklist is the following:

SIDE A

A1. World In Denial
A2. Destrudo
A3. 10 Bags 10 Lines
A4. AV Forever E9
A5. London Paranormal

SIDE B

B1. Darkweb
B2. Bring On The Apocalypse
B3. Ready To Die
B4. Fuck Borders


