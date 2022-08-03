Alien Nation – The Age Of Satan (EP – Insane Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Colombian Dark-Electro project Alien/Nations strikes back with five new cuts….
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Colombian Dark-Electro project Alien/Nations strikes back with five new cuts.
Content: The work is mixing ‘traditional’ Dark-Electro cuts together with other pieces injected with Techno vibes. The vocals are harsh, distorted and hard to understand.
+ + + : Alien:Nation composed dance-power; dark music for the dancefloors. The classical dark-Electro cuts are the most convincing ones and I especially recommend “Crypto Goat”.
– – – : Both debut cuts are definitely Dark-Electro driven but still infused with Techno elements which sound a bit blasphemous to me. So the title definitely appears to be the right one…
Conclusion: If you are a dark soul who likes Electronic music and wants to dance you definitely will be a disciple of “The Age Of Satan”.
Best songs: “Crypto Goat”, “Desvaneciendo”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Aliennationebm
Label: www.insane-records.com / www.facebook.com/InsaneRecordsEU
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether