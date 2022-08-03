Alien Nation – The Age Of Satan (EP – Insane Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Colombian Dark-Electro project Alien/Nations strikes back with five new cuts….

Content: The work is mixing ‘traditional’ Dark-Electro cuts together with other pieces injected with Techno vibes. The vocals are harsh, distorted and hard to understand.

+ + + : Alien:Nation composed dance-power; dark music for the dancefloors. The classical dark-Electro cuts are the most convincing ones and I especially recommend “Crypto Goat”.

– – – : Both debut cuts are definitely Dark-Electro driven but still infused with Techno elements which sound a bit blasphemous to me. So the title definitely  appears to be the right one…

Conclusion: If you are a dark soul who likes Electronic music and wants to dance you definitely will be a disciple of “The Age Of Satan”.

Best songs: “Crypto Goat”, “Desvaneciendo”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Aliennationebm

Label: www.insane-records.comwww.facebook.com/InsaneRecordsEU


