TerrorX – Bereit (Album – Insane Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: German solo-project has been active since 2008 and…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: German solo-project has been active since 2008 and has now released its first official album by Insane Records.
Content: The work is clearly driven by hard and merciless Dark-Electro assaults with (mainly) German spoken samplings and vocals on top. The songs are switching from hard-banging and fast-forward pieces to songs with a melodic touch on top. I also noticed a few cuts carried by EBM bass lines. Next to the 10 songs you’ll get 2 instrumental edits as a bonus.
+ + + : If you’re into Dark-Electro TerrorX will definitely be your cup of tea. This project doesn’t innovate, but follows familiar patterns. It’s a powerful piece of music featuring a few potential dancefloors killers.
– – – : The main strength of the project is the hard style so the very few ‘softer’ cuts aren’t worthy of examination. I’m missing a bit of originality in the global production process.
Conclusion: TerrorX brings Dark-Electro to the clubs.
Best songs: “Heilbare Wunden”, “My Last Round”, “Raise Your Hand”.
Rate: 7.
Label: www.insane-records.com / www.facebook.com/InsaneRecordsEU
