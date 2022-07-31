Local Suicide – Eros Anikate (Album – Iptamenos Discos)

Genre/Influences: New-Wave, Techno, Electroclash. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: Producers and DJ's Max Brudi and…

Genre/Influences: New-Wave, Techno, Electroclash.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Producers and DJ’s Max Brudi and Dina Pascal are busy for years now under the Local Suicide moniker. After having released numerous EP’s they unleashed their debut album “Eros Anikate”. International artists and friends  like Lee Stevens, Curses, The Hidden Cameras, Sissi Rada, Skelesys, Theus Mago, Hard Ton, Kalipo and Lena Platonos contributed to the work. 

Content: This is a particular work which is bringing different influences together. The main part of the album mixes 80s New-Wave influences together Technoid elements. The female vocals inject a true hot, and sexy, touch to the work. The second part of the work sounds more into Dance music although accomplished with cool sound treatments. You’ll even discover a few songs with male vocals.

+ + + : The first half of the album left me breathless. What an original composition mixing New-Wave with intelligent Techno ingredients. The sexy vocals create a real hot sensation. The songs are driven by cool sound treatments and danceable vibes reaching an absolute top at “Moustache”. Local Suicide has accomplished a perfect sonic osmosis between different influences. It sounds fresh and efficient.

– – – : The second part of the work is not that bad, but simply different and less original.

Conclusion: I have mixed feelings with this production. The first part took me by surprise for its creativity while the second half sounds cool, but more average-like. It however is a great production.

Best songs: “Moustache”, “Jam Bounce Release”, “Hercules Adonis”, “Whispering”, “PHD In Apology”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044545055114

Label: www.iptamenosdiscos.com / www.facebook.com/iptamenosdiscos


