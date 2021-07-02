Colombian dark electro act Alien:Nation strike back with 2nd album – check out the album preview

The Colombian dark electro act Alien:Nation are preparing the release of their second album and this after having completed a huge number of remixes, joint tracks and compilation appearances. The studio work from the past 5 years – collected on the 2CD LP “Extraterrestrial BIOS Systemshell” – will now be released on Insane Records on July 9th.

The double CD has two volumes: on “Input Ritual” we find 12 new tracks that make up the main part of the release. Expect it to be even tougher and more aggressive than before still incorporating other genre ingredients such as trance and techno. We also see some collaborations happening with Midian Dite, System Noire, Chamaeleon and Cryptic Dawn.

The second CD is called “Output Pact” and contains the original tracks from the recently released single “Misanthropic Affection” and 9 remixes by Croona, Devil-M, LuMyia, Nahtaivel, Nigen, Nohycit, Ultimate Soldier, Wychdoktor and Техногенетика.

This 2CD set is limited to 100 copies only, collectors be warned! You can order it on Bandcamp together with the download version.

Below is the video preview of the album.

And you can already listen to two complete tracks below.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/extraterrestrial-bios-systemshell">Extraterrestrial BIOS Systemshell by Alien:Nation</a>