Alien:Nation to release new single ‘Misanthropic Affection’ at the end of March – check the first track already

Out on March 31, 2021 via Insane Records is the brand new single by the Colombian aggrotech project Alien:Nation. The new single “Misanthropic Affection” acts as a teaser for the band’s upcoming second full-length album, which will be released as a 2CD. You can order the single right here.

The single includes the original track, a remix by LA-X, and an arcade version of the track, which you can already check out below.

Tracklist:

Misanthropic Affection Misanthropic Affection (Arcade Version) Misanthropic Affection (LA-X Remix)

You can already check out “Misanthropic Affection (Arcade Version)” below.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/misanthropic-affection">Misanthropic Affection by Alien:Nation</a>

Alien:Nation was recently also selected for our successful “Face The Beat 6” download compilation with the track “Holographic Deathsphere”.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Alien:Nation</a>