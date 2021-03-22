FOLLOW US
 
Alien:Nation to release new single ‘Misanthropic Affection’ at the end of March – check the first track already

By Mar 22,2021

Out on March 31, 2021 via Insane Records is the brand new single by the Colombian aggrotech project Alien:Nation. The new single “Misanthropic Affection” acts as a teaser for the band’s upcoming second full-length album, which will be released as a 2CD. You can order the single right here.

The single includes the original track, a remix by LA-X, and an arcade version of the track, which you can already check out below.

Tracklist:

  1. Misanthropic Affection
  2. Misanthropic Affection (Arcade Version)
  3. Misanthropic Affection (LA-X Remix)

You can already check out “Misanthropic Affection (Arcade Version)” below.

Alien:Nation was recently also selected for our successful “Face The Beat 6” download compilation with the track “Holographic Deathsphere”.

