Alien:Nation to release new single ‘Misanthropic Affection’ at the end of March – check the first track already

Out on March 31, 2021 via Insane Records is the brand new single by the Colombian aggrotech project Alien:Nation. The new single “Misanthropic Affection” acts as a teaser for the band’s upcoming second full-length album, which will be released as a 2CD. You can order the single right here.
The single includes the original track, a remix by LA-X, and an arcade version of the track, which you can already check out below.
Tracklist:
- Misanthropic Affection
- Misanthropic Affection (Arcade Version)
- Misanthropic Affection (LA-X Remix)
You can already check out “Misanthropic Affection (Arcade Version)” below.
Alien:Nation was recently also selected for our successful “Face The Beat 6” download compilation with the track “Holographic Deathsphere”.