Against I – O.M.G. (EP – Insane Records)

April 26, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Industrial. Format: Digital.

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Fredrik Croona (Cynical Existence, Croona) is focusing on a new project. After the “Scum”-single he released this debut-EP featuring four songs plus two remixes.

Content: Fredrik Croona moves back to the harsher work he already explored at Cynical Existence. “O.M.G. stands for a true fusion between Dark-Electro influences mainly emerging at the melody lines and Industrial guitar playing. The vocals are harsh and enraged. Next to the “Scum”-song -plus two remixes featuring one by Tekknovore, you’ll also discover 3 other songs. 

+ + + : Fredrik Croona never stops exploring new paths by setting up new projects. Against I doesn’t bring innovative elements but will please Cynical fans. There’s a similar power and rage emerging at the surface, but which has been masterly created by a harmonious twist between guitar and electronics. The title song and “Disgust” both are cool songs but the best cut is for sure the merciless and dancefloor driven Dark-Electro remix of “Scum” by Teknovore.

– – – : I got the feeling Against I has the potential to do better. And that’s a good thing as new releases are in the pipeline.

Conclusion: Fredrik Croona remains a prolific artist feeling comfortable with different music styles. He shows a darker and more aggressive side with Against I.

Best songs: “Scum – Teknovore Remix”, “O.M.G.”, “Disgust”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/againstIband

Label: www.insane-records.comwww.facebook.com/InsaneRecordsEU


