Oui Plastique – Fraternity Of Strangers (Album – ScentAir Records)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Oui Plastique is a Danish duo. One of the members is also involved with Perpacity, which also released an album on ScentAir Records.
Content: There’s no other description then sweet electro-Pop music to label this album. It’s a dreamy composition with some retro elements reminding me of bands like Tears For Fears, Thompson Twins ao. The piano arrangements are delicate. I also notice some guitar playing while some parts are more danceable.
+ + + : I like the delicacy and dreamy side of the composition which resulted in a few beautiful songs. I especially want to mention “The Final Delivery”. Some parts are more danceable and I here have to mention “Impulse” which also is my favorite song. I also want to say a word about the production of the vocals which has something warm and sensual, quite surprisingly reminding me a bit of Seal.
– – – : This album is an easy listening experience although without real hits.
Conclusion: “Fraternity Of Strangers” is a gentle and enjoyable piece of Synth-Pop. This is a successful debut opus.
Best songs: “Impulse”, “The Final Delivery”, “Silenced”, “Lost Soul”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.ouiplastque.com / www.facebook.com/ouiplastique
