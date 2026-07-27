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While George Klontzas will probably remain best known for his work with Pre.Emptive Strike 0.1, he has meanwhile firmly established himself with his solo project, Teknovore. Released earlier this year, “Hamartia” is a five-track EP featuring guest vocal performances by Mathieu Caudron (Moaan Exis) and Marie Lando (Grabyourface), each appearing on one track.

Teknovore continues to refine a sound rooted in uncompromising Hard-Techno. The music hits with tremendous force, propelled by massive, earth-shattering kick drums and enveloped in an unrelentingly dark atmosphere. EBM influences have largely receded into the background; the project’s current direction leaves little room for unnecessary embellishments or gimmicks. Instead, every track drives relentlessly forward with raw intensity and precision. Powerful lead synths cut through the pounding rhythms, adding another layer of energy, while the guest vocals provide welcome variation and extra depth.

“Hamartia” is a ruthless, uncompromising release that perfectly captures the sheer power of Teknovore: hard, intense, and impossible to ignore. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Coercion”:

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/coercion" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Coercion by Teknovore</a>

About Teknovore

Teknovore is the solo project of Greek musician George Klontzas, previously known for his work in Pre.Emptive Strike 0.1, and also involved with Croona and Cynical Existence. He set up Teknovore after the final Pre.Emptive Strike 0.1 album, “Progeny Of The Technovore” (Infacted Recordings), a title from which the new project takes its name. Teknovore mixes EBM, EBSM, psytrance and industrial techno, built around science-fiction themes, cosmic horror, and the metaphysics of identity.

The project’s debut album, “The Theseus Paradox”, was self-released on Bandcamp on 1 July 2022 and featured guest vocals from Jay Taylor of J:Dead, Jay Ruin of RNZR/Ruinizer, and Fredrik Croona. It was followed by the album “Caerdroia” on 5 July 2024, “Liminal Space” on 13 June 2025, and the collaborative track “Aphorism” with Draven on 29 August 2025. Tracks are mixed and mastered by Dimitris Douvras at Lunatech Sounds, with cover art by Nikos Stavridakis at VisionBlack. The five-track EP “Hamartia”, released via Infacted Recordings on 13 March 2026, is Teknovore’s first release for the German label.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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