February 11, 2026

Vlimmer – Hintersommer (Digital/CD/Vinyl/Cassette Album – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 11, 2026
Vlimmer – Hintersommer

Vlimmer – Hintersommer

Alexander Donat continues to release a variety of productions under different names, but at the end of 2025, he returned with a new album from his main project, Vlimmer.

Fans of Vlimmer will likely be surprised by the album’s opening track. In my opinion, it is a fantastic piece—heavier than usual, yet also distinct in terms of its influences. While still rooted in Post-Punk and Dark-Wave, the track gains an unexpected accessibility through a subtle Indie touch. Unfortunately, this song is not representative of the rest of the album, where Vlimmer largely returns to its characteristic melancholic style, particularly evident in the final tracks. There are still some heavier moments scattered throughout—tracks I personally prefer—and even one that evokes memories of The Cocteau Twins. Additional synth textures add atmosphere, but the guitar continues to dominate the sound in every Vlimmer production. Alexander Donat continues to sing in German, a choice that perfectly complements the more melancholic pieces.

Had the entire album followed the approach of the opening track, “Hintersommer” might have been an exceptional record. Instead, it remains an album with several standout moments, particularly in the early tracks. (Rating:7).

Vlimmer
Listen to “Abb.1”:

https://blackjackilluministrecords.bandcamp.com/track/abb-1-2

