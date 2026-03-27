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Aesthetic Perfection and SWARM have released the digital single “Sorrow” via Out Of Line Music. The track is accompanied by an official visualizer, which you can see below. The release comes as a two-track digital single pairing “Sorrow” with “We Bring the Beat.”

“Sorrow” is the second advance single from Aesthetic Perfection’s forthcoming album. Daniel Graves wrote the song during a period of heartbreak, and the track was later rebuilt with SWARM’s Brandon Carroll, who also handled mixing and mastering.

“It wasn’t written for a specific band or project, I just needed to make sense of what was going on in my own mind. The song sat unused for what seemed like an eternity, until Brandon brought it to life in a way I’d never thought possible,” Graves says.

Carroll adds: “As soon as I heard it, that same feeling I had almost a decade earlier was there. Daniel and I were on the same musical wavelength throughout the whole process, we transformed that demo into a demolisher. More importantly, the emotional aspect is still loud and clear.”

The collaboration also follows both artists’ involvement on Till Lindemann’s “Zunge 2025”. That expanded edition includes “Und die Engel singen – SWARM Remix” and “Meine Welt – Weltuntergang Remix by Aesthetic Perfection.”

Aesthetic Perfection 2026 live dates

US Headline Tour (with PRIEST & Julien-K)

02.04.2026 – West Hollywood, US – Whisky A Go Go

03.04.2026 – San Diego, US – Brick By Brick

04.04.2026 – Pomona, US – Flyway

05.04.2026 – San Francisco, US – DNA Lounge

09.04.2026 – Madison, US – The Annex

10.04.2026 – West Chicago, US – The WC Social Club

11.04.2026 – Cleveland, US – The Foundry Concert Club

12.04.2026 – Harrisburg, US – Capital City Music Hall

14.04.2026 – Clifton, US – Dingbatz

15.04.2026 – Philadelphia, US – Nikki Lopez Philly

16.04.2026 – Rochester, US – Photo City Music Hall

17.04.2026 – New York City, US – The Meadows

18.04.2026 – Hartford, US – The Webster

19.04.2026 – Manchester, US – Jewel Music Venue

21.04.2026 – Raleigh, US – Chapel of Bones

24.04.2026 – Austin, US – Come and Take It Live

25.04.2026 – Houston, US – Scout Bar

26.04.2026 – Dallas, US – Trees

29.04.2026 – Glendale, US – The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

30.04.2026 – Las Vegas, US – The Dive Bar

01.05.2026 – Salt Lake City, US – Liquid Joe’s

02.05.2026 – Denver, US – Ritual Noize Festival

Festivals & European headline dates

08.05.2026 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus

22.05.2026 – Leipzig, DE – Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2026

08.08.2026 – Hildesheim, DE – M’era Luna Festival 2026

02.11.2026 – Paris, FR – O’Sullivans Backstage By The Mill

03.11.2026 – Köln, DE – Essigfabrik

04.11.2026 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

06.11.2026 – Oberhausen, DE – Kulttempel

10.11.2026 – München, DE – Backstage

11.11.2026 – Frankfurt am Main, DE – Das Bett

12.11.2026 – Hannover, DE – Musikzentrum Hannover

13.11.2026 – Leipzig/Engelsdorf, DE – Hellraiser-Leipzig

14.11.2026 – Hamburg, DE – Markthalle

About Aesthetic Perfection & SWARM

Aesthetic Perfection is the industrial pop project Daniel Graves launched in Los Angeles in 2000. The project later relocated to Linz, Austria. Live the band consists of Graves alongside Joe Letz and Constance Antoinette Day.

The project originally was signed to Metropolis in the US and Out Of Line in Europe before Graves shifted activity to his own Close to Human Music imprint.

The first release was “Close to Human” in 2005 and “A Violent Emotion” in 2008. That was followed by “All Beauty Destroyed” in 2011, “‘Til Death” in 2014, “Imperfect” and “Blood Spills Not Far from the Wound” in 2015, “Into the Black” in 2019, and “MMXXI” in 2022, plus the digital EP “Bad Vibes” in 2024.

In 2025, Graves rebuilt the debut album as “Closer to Human”. Later that year, Aesthetic Perfection returned to Out Of Line with “We Bring the Beat”, released on November 6, 2025. In February 2026, that track was followed by “We Bring the Beat (Sebastian Komor Remix)”. And now there is “Sorrow”.

SWARM is the project of Brandon Carroll. The project has been active since 2018 and musically brings a mix of dark electronic, industrial, and bass-heavy production.

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