Vague Lanes – Divergence And Declaration (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Swiss Dark Nights)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

This is the second album by the American duo Vague Lanes, a project driven by experienced musicians Mike Cadoo (Gridlock) and Badger McInnes (Here We Burn). For this release, they were joined by none other than drummer Martin Atkins (P.I.L., Ministry, Killing Joke), whose legacy in Post-Punk and Industrial music needs no introduction.

The album presents a distinctly dark and intense take on Dark-Wave. Fuzzy guitar textures create an obscure, atmospheric backdrop, enriched by layers of melancholic sounds. Occasionally, aggressive electro sequences pierce through the haze, but the mood remains firmly rooted in the depths of Dark-Wave.

It’s a creditable and thoughtfully crafted album—rich in mood and sonic detail. However, it leaves me longing for a true climax, a moment that breaks through the shadows and elevates the whole to another level. (Rating:7).

Listen to “At The Edge”:

https://vaguelanes.bandcamp.com/track/at-the-edge

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)