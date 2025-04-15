Astari Nite launch ‘Miss Rain On My Parade’ single – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Astari Nite has released its newest single, “Miss Rain On My Parade”, on Negative Gain Productions. The single follows the recently released “Unisex Games” single. Astari Nite is an dark rock band originating from Miami, Fl. Their music blends elements of alternative, post-punk and new wave.

Vocalist Mychael says this about the track: “Validation is not love, and some people are confused by the two. It’s unfortunate how many live their lives, yearning for that certain approval by others. This world can be very dishonest if you allow it to be and the longer you continue to dive into someone else’s sea of lies, you’ll always be alone, with your telephone, and all four walls of the room.”

“Miss Rain On My Parade” is available now on all major streaming outlets including Bandcamp and Spotify.

<a href="https://astarinitengp.bandcamp.com/album/ms-rain-on-my-parade">Ms Rain on my Parade by Astari Nite</a>

