German Gothic rock band Advocatus Dei will independently release their new single “Land” on May 9, 2025. The announcement follows their comeback album “Eiszeit”, released in October 2024.

“Land” will be issued in three versions: the original track, the Wasserturm Mix, and the Kosmonauten Mix. The original version features “heavy guitars and a dark, driving mood” so the band’s label Aenaos Records says. The Wasserturm Mix adds a deep bassline and the Kosmonauten Mix introduces electronic elements.

Downloads will be available through the band’s official channels.

About Advocatus Dei

Advocatus Dei is a gothic rock band from Germany, formed in the early 1990s. The group first gained recognition with their debut album “Morgenröte” in 1995, followed by the 1997 release “Seelenschmerz”.

After several more releases and lineup changes, the band went on hiatus in the early 2000s.

In October 2024, they returned with their comeback album “Eiszeit“. Their latest single “Land” continues their dark and atmospheric sound, blending heavy guitars with electronic elements.

The current line-up features Tom on vocals, guitars, composing, lyrics, and arrangement, and Chris on bass, rhythm, arrangement, and editing. They occasionally collaborate with guest vocalist Anja.

<a href="https://advocatusdei.bandcamp.com/album/eiszeit-album-18102024">Eiszeit (Album 18.10.2024) by Advocatus Dei</a>

