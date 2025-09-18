October 2, 2025

AD:Key – Kontraktion (Digital EP – Alfa Matrix)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 18, 2025
AD Key
After their most recent album 0609, released last year, Andrea and René Nowotny return with a brand-new EP.

The title track appears in two versions, functioning almost like an intro and outro. Sandwiched between them is the strongest piece: a track that fully embodies the pure EBM spirit of the German duo. They’ve also invited some well-known company, including longtime friends Martin Bodelwell (Orange Sector) and Uwe Kanka (Armageddon Dildos). The result is greater vocal variety, yet still rooted in solid, old-school EBM. What makes AD:Key stand out, however, is how their music feels far more elaborate and less linear than that of many peers in the genre.

This EP succeeds not only on its own terms but also as a stylish and powerful complement to the album—an essential addition for fans of quality EBM. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Fühl Den Beat feat. Uwe Kanka – Single Mix”:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/f-hl-den-beat-feat-uwe-kanka-single-mix

