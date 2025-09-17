Camy Huot – Echoes In My Room (Digital/Vinyl Album – Wave Tension Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Camy Huot is a French DJ based in the Netherlands, and “Echoes In My Room” marks her debut as a musician. More a mini-album than a full-length release, it contains six tracks.

The record takes us on a dark musical journey, shaped by heavy, raw electro sounds. There’s a clear ’80s influence, though Huot reworks it into something more contemporary. She experiments with vocals—sometimes treated as effects, at other times delivered in a semi-spoken style. One track is sung in French, while another stands out as an instrumental with a more melodic character.

While the compositions could benefit from further development and refinement, this remains a respectable debut. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “Echoes In My Room”:

https://wavetensionrecords.bandcamp.com/track/echoes-in-my-room

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

