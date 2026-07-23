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Vancouver, Canada post-punk band ACTORS released the single “Youth” on 17 July 2026 via Artoffact Records. The digital single follows this year’s earlier singles “Left On Read”, released 24 April 2026, and “CTRL”. It arrives while the band works on a new album, the follow-up to 2022’s “Reanimated”.

“Youth” pairs a driving bassline with sharp synths and guitar, built around motorik-style percussion. Radio outlet Kool Rock Radio named “Youth” its Single of the Week on 20 July 2026.

Video for ‘Youth’

ACTORS released an official music video for “Youth” alongside the single.

“Youth” arrives ahead of the “Our Love Will Live Forever” tour, which runs through Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, the UK and Canada from September through October 2026. She Past Away joins ACTORS for the UK dates.

4 September – Berlin, Germany – Lido

5 September – Leipzig, Germany – NCN Festival

8 September – Bielefeld, Germany – Movie

9 September – Bochum, Germany – Die Trompete

11 September – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

12 September – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg Open Air

13 September – Rüsselsheim, Germany – Das Rind

16 September – Martigny, Switzerland – Les Caves du Manoir

18 September – Barcelona, Spain – Wolf Barcelona

19 September – Madrid, Spain – Sala Nazca

20 September – Valencia, Spain – 16 Toneladas

23 September – Paris, France – Le Chinois

25 September – Manchester, UK – Gorilla (with She Past Away)

26 September – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew (with She Past Away)

27 September – London, UK – EartH (with She Past Away)

9 October – Vancouver, Canada – Rickshaw Theatre

23 October – Edmonton, Canada – Starlite Room

24 October – Calgary, Canada – Dickens

Ticket availability has not been confirmed for all dates.

About ACTORS

ACTORS formed in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2012, founded by vocalist and guitarist Jason Corbett, who also runs the Vancouver recording studio Jacknife Sound. The band’s current lineup adds Shannon Hemmett on synth and vocals, Kendall Wooding on bass and vocals, and Adam Fink on drums.

The band released its debut album “It Will Come to You” in 2018. Artoffact Records signed ACTORS, and the band went on to release its second album, “Acts of Worship”, in October 2021. In 2022, ACTORS issued the digipak EP “Reanimated”, a self-released collection of seven remastered b-sides and demo tracks including “How Deep Is The Hole”.

ACTORS has continued releasing singles through Artoffact Records, including “In Real Life”, later remixed by Dave Clarke, and “Love U More”. Band member Shannon Hemmett also records as Leathers, releasing the debut album “Ultraviolet” in 2024. “Youth” is the band’s third 2026 single, released as ACTORS continues work on the follow-up to “Reanimated” and prepares for the “Our Love Will Live Forever” tour.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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