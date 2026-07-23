ACTORS release single ‘Youth’ via Artoffact Records
Vancouver post-punk band ACTORS release the single “Youth” via Artoffact Records on 17 July 2026, ahead of a European and North American tour.
Vancouver, Canada post-punk band ACTORS released the single “Youth” on 17 July 2026 via Artoffact Records. The digital single follows this year’s earlier singles “Left On Read”, released 24 April 2026, and “CTRL”. It arrives while the band works on a new album, the follow-up to 2022’s “Reanimated”.
“Youth” pairs a driving bassline with sharp synths and guitar, built around motorik-style percussion. Radio outlet Kool Rock Radio named “Youth” its Single of the Week on 20 July 2026.
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Video for ‘Youth’
ACTORS released an official music video for “Youth” alongside the single.
Tour dates for ACTORS
“Youth” arrives ahead of the “Our Love Will Live Forever” tour, which runs through Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, the UK and Canada from September through October 2026. She Past Away joins ACTORS for the UK dates.
- 4 September – Berlin, Germany – Lido
- 5 September – Leipzig, Germany – NCN Festival
- 8 September – Bielefeld, Germany – Movie
- 9 September – Bochum, Germany – Die Trompete
- 11 September – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta
- 12 September – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg Open Air
- 13 September – Rüsselsheim, Germany – Das Rind
- 16 September – Martigny, Switzerland – Les Caves du Manoir
- 18 September – Barcelona, Spain – Wolf Barcelona
- 19 September – Madrid, Spain – Sala Nazca
- 20 September – Valencia, Spain – 16 Toneladas
- 23 September – Paris, France – Le Chinois
- 25 September – Manchester, UK – Gorilla (with She Past Away)
- 26 September – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew (with She Past Away)
- 27 September – London, UK – EartH (with She Past Away)
- 9 October – Vancouver, Canada – Rickshaw Theatre
- 23 October – Edmonton, Canada – Starlite Room
- 24 October – Calgary, Canada – Dickens
Ticket availability has not been confirmed for all dates.
About ACTORS
ACTORS formed in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2012, founded by vocalist and guitarist Jason Corbett, who also runs the Vancouver recording studio Jacknife Sound. The band’s current lineup adds Shannon Hemmett on synth and vocals, Kendall Wooding on bass and vocals, and Adam Fink on drums.
The band released its debut album “It Will Come to You” in 2018. Artoffact Records signed ACTORS, and the band went on to release its second album, “Acts of Worship”, in October 2021. In 2022, ACTORS issued the digipak EP “Reanimated”, a self-released collection of seven remastered b-sides and demo tracks including “How Deep Is The Hole”.
ACTORS has continued releasing singles through Artoffact Records, including “In Real Life”, later remixed by Dave Clarke, and “Love U More”. Band member Shannon Hemmett also records as Leathers, releasing the debut album “Ultraviolet” in 2024. “Youth” is the band’s third 2026 single, released as ACTORS continues work on the follow-up to “Reanimated” and prepares for the “Our Love Will Live Forever” tour.
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