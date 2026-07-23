Zurich industrial act Susurration release the EP “Dominance”, the first half of a double EP ahead of the album “Trauma Ties”, with a video for “Break Me Down”.

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Zurich, Switzerland industrial metal act Susurration released the EP “Dominance” in mid-July 2026, the first half of a double EP that pairs with a companion EP titled “Submission” due later. The release is self-released and arrives ahead of Susurration’s forthcoming full-length album, “Trauma Ties”. “Dominance” is available to stream on Spotify.

The EP builds directly on the band’s 2024 debut album “Hate Is My Love Language”, pushing further into aggressive EBM (electronic body music) textures layered against distorted guitars. The lineup behind “Dominance” is vocalist Jessy Bäsecke-Beltrametti, drummer Dave Wieser, keyboardist Hannes Bachofner and guitarist Michael Hirst.

The lead track, “Consensual Noise Content”, opens on stripped-back dark electro before shifting into a heavier metal passage with blast-beat drumming. The video single “Break Me Down” carries a driving, percussion-led arrangement, and a remix of the track “Boibitch” adds additional industrial metal weight aimed at dancefloor tempos. The EP also includes remix contributions from Anna Soares and Dunkelsucht. A full tracklist beyond these confirmed songs has not been published.

“Dominance” centers themes of self-determined identity, control and vulnerability. Susurration has described representation as a core goal of the band: “For us this kind of representation and inclusion is one of the main goals of susurration,” the band has stated, referring to its identity as a queer-feminist act led by a non-binary vocalist.

Video for ‘Break Me Down’

Susurration released an official video for “Break Me Down”, directed by Jess Baumgartner. The video was shot around BDSM and fetish imagery, including candle wax and light bondage, and depicts submissive sexuality as a form of claimed power rather than shame.

About Susurration

Susurration began in 2010 in Zurich, Switzerland, as a solo project by songwriter and vocalist Jessy Bäsecke-Beltrametti, rooted in EBM and darkwave. Between 2022 and 2024, Susurration launched the single and video “Devotion To The Darkangel”, followed by the single “All Colors Are Black”, the single “Engels” and the single “Marks”.

Around that period, Susurration transformed from a solo project into a full band, adding Dave Wieser on drums, Hannes Bachofner on keyboards, and Michael Hirst and Sabina Brunner on guitars. With this lineup, Susurration released its debut album “Hate Is My Love Language” in 2024, followed by a live premiere at Royal Baden in February 2025. The band draws on industrial, aggrotech, prog and black metal alongside its EBM foundation, and centers its output on themes of injustice, structural discrimination, queer identity and BDSM.

“Dominance” continues that trajectory, pairing EBM electronics with heavier guitar work. The band has said the companion EP “Submission” will follow, ahead of the full-length album “Trauma Ties”.

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