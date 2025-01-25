Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Vancouver, Canada-based post-punk act Actors is back with a remix of their new single, “In Real Life”, by Dave Clarke. The remix comes just in time for the band’s European tour, kicking off January 31 in Bucharest.

You can check out the 6-minute long mix below.

<a href="https://actors.bandcamp.com/track/in-real-life-dave-clarke-remix">In Real Life (Dave Clarke Remix) by ACTORS</a>

About Actors

Actors, formed in 2012 in Vancouver, Canada, is a post-punk band which consists of Jason Corbett (vocals and guitar), Shannon Hemmett (keyboards and backing vocals), Kendall Wooding (bass and backing vocals), and Adam Fink (drums).

Their debut album, “It Will Come to You”, was released in 2018, it was followed by “Acts of Worship” in 2021.

Corbett writes, produces, mixes, and masters all music at his own Vancouver studio, Jacknife Sound.

Actors (with Soft Vein) tour dates

01/31 Bucharest – Control Club

02/01 Athens – Death Disco

02/06 Munster + Gleis

02/07 The Hague – Grauzone

02/08 London + The Garage

02/09 Liège + Le Garage

02/10 Bochum + Die Trompete

02/12 Hamburg – Hafenklang

02/13 Berlin + Frannz Club

02/14 Dresden + Barenzwinger

02/15 Winterthur + Gaswerk

02/16 Munich + Rote Sonne

02/19 Turin + Ziggy Club

02/20 Marseille + Le Molotov

02/22 Barcelona + Upload

02/23 Madrid + Nazca

02/26 Bordeaux – IBOAT

02/27 Paris + L’International

02/28 Lille + La Bulle Café

03/01 Brussels + Canal 10

With Soft Vein

