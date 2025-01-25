Actors release ‘In real life’ remixed by Dave Clarke ahead of European tour – Out now
The Vancouver, Canada-based post-punk act Actors is back with a remix of their new single, “In Real Life”, by Dave Clarke. The remix comes just in time for the band’s European tour, kicking off January 31 in Bucharest.
You can check out the 6-minute long mix below.
About Actors
Actors, formed in 2012 in Vancouver, Canada, is a post-punk band which consists of Jason Corbett (vocals and guitar), Shannon Hemmett (keyboards and backing vocals), Kendall Wooding (bass and backing vocals), and Adam Fink (drums).
Their debut album, “It Will Come to You”, was released in 2018, it was followed by “Acts of Worship” in 2021.
Corbett writes, produces, mixes, and masters all music at his own Vancouver studio, Jacknife Sound.
Actors (with Soft Vein) tour dates
01/31 Bucharest – Control Club
02/01 Athens – Death Disco
02/06 Munster + Gleis
02/07 The Hague – Grauzone
02/08 London + The Garage
02/09 Liège + Le Garage
02/10 Bochum + Die Trompete
02/12 Hamburg – Hafenklang
02/13 Berlin + Frannz Club
02/14 Dresden + Barenzwinger
02/15 Winterthur + Gaswerk
02/16 Munich + Rote Sonne
02/19 Turin + Ziggy Club
02/20 Marseille + Le Molotov
02/22 Barcelona + Upload
02/23 Madrid + Nazca
02/26 Bordeaux – IBOAT
02/27 Paris + L’International
02/28 Lille + La Bulle Café
03/01 Brussels + Canal 10
- With Soft Vein
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.