July 23, 2026

Antania signs to Argonauta Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 23, 2026

California-based experimental extreme metal duo Antania has signed with Italian label Argonauta Records, following its earlier deal with Triad Records.

Antania industrial black metal duo signs to Argonauta Records
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California-based experimental extreme metal duo Antania has joined the roster of Italian label Argonauta Records, the band and label confirmed. The move follows Antania’s earlier deal with Triad Records, which released the duo’s second album, “The God Complex,” in January 2024.

The band builds its sound without guitars or bass, using synthesizers, distortion and electronic manipulation instead. The duo, made up of Dr. Luna and Kali Mortem, mixes industrial black metal with experimental electronics, combining mechanical rhythm programming, low-end bass tones and dense atmospheric production. The band cites Dodheimsgard, Mysticum and Thorns among its extreme-metal influences, alongside the industrial electronics of Skinny Puppy and Ministry. Grand Sounds PR, the agency handling the announcement, describes Antania’s music as “an oppressive fusion of mechanical precision, crushing low-end frequencies and bleak, immersive atmospheres.”

Lyrically, Antania draws on true crime, psychological horror and real-world violence, a focus already present on “Lividity” and continued through “The God Complex.”

Antania joins Argonauta Records roster

No debut release through Argonauta Records has been announced yet; the label and band have said only that more details will follow in the coming weeks. Argonauta Records, founded in Genoa, Italy in 2012 by Gero Lucisano, has built a roster centered on doom, sludge, stoner and extreme metal acts, including Los Natas, Mitochondrial Sun, Ancient VVisdom and Snail.

About Antania

Antania is a two-piece project from Joshua Tree, California, formed by Dr. Luna and vocalist Kali Mortem, who is a U.S. Army veteran and was featured in Jeremy Saffer’s book “Daughters of Darkness.” The duo released its debut album, Lividity, in June 2023, a bass-heavy record with songs drawn from true-crime accounts of murder and violence. Antania then signed with Triad Records in December 2023, and the label released the duo’s follow-up album, “The God Complex,” on January 5, 2024. In 2024, the band toured Europe alongside Psyclon Nine and Devil M. The band now moves to Argonauta Records for its next chapter, with a debut release for the label expected to be detailed in the coming weeks.

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