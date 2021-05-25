Absolution Fest announces dates and lineup for 2021 edition

Absolution Fest announces it’s return. The festival takes place in Tampa (Ybor City), FL on October7th-9th and they have just announced the line-up.

The Absolution Fest features artists from the Post-Punk, Industrial, Darkwave, and Synthpop scenes. Headlining the festival this year will be the synthpop electro act Mr.Kitty, post-punkers Actors, and electropop duo Korine.

Absolution Fest also features the industrial/pop artist Kanga, and the industrial artist Curse Mackey. Additional artists playing include Rosegarden Funeral Party, Bellwether Syndicate, Astari Nite, The Kentucky Vampires, Kiss of the Whip, Hallows, Death Loves Veronica, SINE, Cold Medicine and Gulf Blvd.

Full day festival passes and single day tickets are available now right here.