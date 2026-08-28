Scheitan released a lyric video for “Queen of The Lions” on 28 August 2026. Daniel Bergstrand mixed the track; a new album follows in 2027 on The Circle Music.

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Scheitan, the gothic rock band from Luleå in northern Sweden, released a lyric video for Queen of The Lions on 28 August 2026. The band describe the track as a dark and gloomy goth ballad, and it reaches the major streaming platforms on Friday 4 September. It is the first taste of a new, as yet untitled album that the band say will follow in 2027 through The Circle Music.

<a href="https://scheitan.bandcamp.com/track/queen-of-the-lions-gothic-rock" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Queen of The Lions by Scheitan</a>

Who made ‘Queen of The Lions’

The song runs 3:50. Pierre Törnkvist wrote the lyrics, and the music is credited jointly to Törnkvist and Swedish producer Daniel Bergstrand, who also mixed the track at his Dugout Studio in Uppsala. Bergstrand’s engineering and production credits take in In Flames, Meshuggah, Soilwork, Dimmu Borgir, At The Gates and Behemoth, and he is not new to this band: he mixed Scheitan’s 2024 album “Songs For The Gothic People”. The single artwork is by ErlikWindsteel.

The band play the Hellsinki Industrial Festival in Finland on 19 November 2026. The eighth edition of the festival runs from 19 to 21 November, with the opening night at On The Rocks in central Helsinki and the two following nights at Tiivistämö. Scheitan share that first bill with Agent Side Grinder and Stuka; Gothminister and Extize are among the acts on the later nights.

About Scheitan

Scheitan formed in Luleå, in Norrbotten in northern Sweden, in 1996, around Pierre Törnkvist and Oskar Karlsson. The band’s first three albums ran through a fast stylistic arc, from black metal into a rougher rock idiom: “Travelling in Ancient Times” appeared in 1996 on the German label Invasion Records, “Berzerk 2000” followed on the same label in 1998, and “Nemesis” came out on Century Media in 1999. All three were recorded in Luleå with engineer Göran Norman. The band then stopped.

Törnkvist kept working. He plays in Helltrain, which he started with Karlsson and his younger brother Patrik Törnkvist, and in Devil’s Force. Karlsson died in 2016. Scheitan restarted in 2021 with the “Deathgoth” EP, and returned in earnest in 2023 with three singles, “Lost in Time”, “Fire at Dawn” and a cover of Billy Idol’s “White Wedding”, all pointing at gothic rock rather than the band’s 1990s output.

The Greek label The Circle Music has released the two albums since. “Songs For The Gothic People” came out on 22 May 2024, preceded by the single “Believe” in January that year, and was recorded in Luleå and mixed by Bergstrand. “Wine For a Tormented Soul” followed on 19 December 2025 with eight tracks written by Törnkvist, trailed by the singles “Carry Me Home” and “Heaven Tonight”. Törnkvist discussed the band’s second run in a 2024 Side-Line interview. “Queen of The Lions” is the first release since the standalone single “A Million Days” earlier in 2026, and the first from the album planned for 2027.

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