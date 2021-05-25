2 early Thee Hyphen albums to be reissued: ‘Incidental Tools Of Confusion’ (1994) and ‘Re.Sound’ (1996)

The fine French electronic music label BOREDOMproduct has announced the reissue of 2 Thee Hyphen albums, the band’s debut album “Incidental Tools Of Confusion” (1994) and the second album “Re.Sound” (1996). Thee Hyphen is/was the solo project of Celluloide’s keyboardist aka Member U-0176.

Both released come in a remastered and restaured version and will be released on June 25. As far as the sound of these two cult releases, we have to agree with the label which says the sound was “too cold to be pop, too pop to be electro, too experimental to be EBM and too EBM to be darkwave.”

Regarding the reissue of “Incidental Tool of Confusion”, it holds material restored from the original 4-track analog tapes and aditionally the label got rid of the original vocal effects to gain more clarity. “Incidental Tool of Confusion” was originally released both on cassette and CD-R. You’ll also notice that “This Aching Kiss” would end up on Celluloide’s records a few years later.

You can pre-order both albums right now at a very special price via the label’s webstore. Warmly recommended!

Here’s a teaser for the reissues.