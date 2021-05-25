Bara Hari announces new EP: ‘Dark New Day’ – watch the video for ‘Ugly on the Inside’

Dark Pop artist Bara Hari (aka American musician Sam Franco) has announced the release of her new EP “Dark New Day”.

Bara Hari started writing “Dark New Day” in April of 2020 armed with a computer and a midi controller shoved in the corner of her kitchen. Bara Hari explains: “”Dark New Day” deals with sexual assault, and its aftermath, and with the loss of friendship, and wanting to watch the world burn. The connecting thread was the deep disappointment felt towards humanity. In searching for ways to deal with this I found solace in sitting down to write “Dark New Day”, which helped cope with it all and let it go.”

The album is produced and written by Bara Hari, with input from her engineer Ian Flux of Monican Audio. Ian also contributed all of the guitar work that you hear in the track “No Hope”. “Dark New Day” is out now on Re:mission Entertainment. The music video for “Ugly on the Inside” off the new release can be seen below.