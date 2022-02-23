A Ritual Sea – A Ritual Sea (Album – Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Dark-Wave, Shoegaze. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: This self-titled debut album by the…
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Dark-Wave, Shoegaze.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: This self-titled debut album by the French-Irish duo was released last year on Icy Cold Records. The work is inspired by ‘the visually arresting micro explorations of relationships by filmmakers such as Andrei Tarkovsky, Robert Altman and Ingmar Bergman.’
Content: A Ritual Sea is clearly devoted to the good-old Dream-Pop style. It’s reflected in the guitar playing, and also in the production of the vocals. A few songs feature female vocals in duo with the male singing.
+ + + : A Ritual Sea will immediately appeal for fans of The Cocteau Twins and related bands. The band sounds in the tradition of great Dream-Pop, which is mainly created by the beauty of the overwhelming guitar playing. The female vocals are adding a little extra resulting in the outstanding “Violet”. This is a brilliant song, but I also must mention the great last track “Silver Morning” and “Desire Lines” -which also features female vocals.
– – – : A Ritual Sea doesn’t bring anything new, but who cares when you get great music instead.
Conclusion: This album is a true promising debut revealing a band with an immense potential. Dream-Pop is alive!
Best songs: “Violet”, “Silver Morning”, “Desire Lines”, “Seasons (Like You)”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/ARitualSea
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether