A Ritual Sea – A Ritual Sea (Album – Icy Cold Records)

February 23, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Dark-Wave, Shoegaze. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: This self-titled debut album by the…

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Dark-Wave, Shoegaze.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This self-titled debut album by the French-Irish duo was released last year on Icy Cold Records. The work is inspired by ‘the visually arresting micro explorations of relationships by filmmakers such as Andrei Tarkovsky, Robert Altman and Ingmar Bergman.’

Content: A Ritual Sea is clearly devoted to the good-old Dream-Pop style. It’s reflected in the guitar playing, and also in the production of the vocals. A few songs feature female vocals in duo with the male singing.

+ + + : A Ritual Sea will immediately appeal for fans of The Cocteau Twins and related bands. The band sounds in the tradition of great Dream-Pop, which is mainly created by the beauty of the overwhelming guitar playing. The female vocals are adding a little extra resulting in the outstanding “Violet”. This is a brilliant song, but I also must mention the great last track “Silver Morning” and “Desire Lines” -which also features female vocals.

– – : A Ritual Sea doesn’t bring anything new, but who cares when you get great music instead.

Conclusion: This album is a true promising debut revealing a band with an immense potential. Dream-Pop is alive!

Best songs: “Violet”, “Silver Morning”, “Desire Lines”, “Seasons (Like You)”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/ARitualSea

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords


