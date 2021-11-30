Belgian shoegazers Cecilia::Eyes share new official music video ‘Parenthesis’
A few weeks after sharing their first single “Missing Pieces”, Belgian shoegaze quartet Cecilia::Eyes now…
A few weeks after sharing their first single “Missing Pieces”, Belgian shoegaze quartet Cecilia::Eyes now unveil another excerpt of their new album “Sore Memories Always End”. A video for the new single is now available and can be watched below.
“Sore Memories Always End” is the band’s fourth full-length record to date and will be released on CD, LP and digital on December 3rd through the Belgian label Dunk!records.
It took the band some time to come up with a new album as their third one, “Disappearance”, already dates from 2014. Cecilia::Eyes consists of Christophe Thys (guitar), Nicolas Denis (drums & vocals), Pascal Thys (bass) and Gauthier Vilain (guitar & samples).
Here’s the video for “Parenthesis”, for fans of Cocteau Twins and related.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.