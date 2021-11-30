Belgian shoegazers Cecilia::Eyes share new official music video ‘Parenthesis’

A few weeks after sharing their first single “Missing Pieces”, Belgian shoegaze quartet Cecilia::Eyes now unveil another excerpt of their new album “Sore Memories Always End”. A video for the new single is now available and can be watched below.

“Sore Memories Always End” is the band’s fourth full-length record to date and will be released on CD, LP and digital on December 3rd through the Belgian label Dunk!records.

It took the band some time to come up with a new album as their third one, “Disappearance”, already dates from 2014. Cecilia::Eyes consists of Christophe Thys (guitar), Nicolas Denis (drums & vocals), Pascal Thys (bass) and Gauthier Vilain (guitar & samples).

Here’s the video for “Parenthesis”, for fans of Cocteau Twins and related.