Rector Scanner – Das Mädchen Aus Dem All EP II (EP – Alfa Matrix)

December 13, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital. Background/Info: This second EP of “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All” brings…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This second EP of “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All” brings eight more songs by Rector Scanner and the recently released album “Radioteleskop”.

Content: Both debut songs are exactly the same as on the first EP. We next get an alternative edit of “Radioteleskop” followed by the exclusive and more EBM-inspired “Sattelit”. Next comes the remix section by 808 Dot Pop, Ma=st+er and 2 remixes by Rector Scanner.

+ + + : If you like the first EP of “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All”, you for sure also gone like this one. The title song followed by “Radioteleskop – Danse Robotique” and the harder exclusive “Sattelit” are well-crafted pieces of vintage Kraftwerk-ian Pop music. The remixes are adding some alternative versions and even extra influences like the minimal edit by 808 Dot Pop and the Dance-Trance remix of “Epsilon Tucanae” by Ma=st+er.

– – – : Both remixes by Rector Scanner aren’t the most convincing ones from the series, but in the end you don’t hear me complaining.

Conclusion: Both EP’s from “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All” are perfectly complementary; like perfect twins for a great Electro-Pop project.

Best songs: “Radioteleskop – Danse Robotique”, “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All – Single Edit”, “Epsilon Tucanae – Single Mix”, “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All – 808 Dot Mix”, “Sattelit”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/rectorscanner

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Interview with Trial: ‘Quality Will Stand The Measure Of Time’

December 12, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

December 10, 2021 bernard
Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single 'Porcelain' from forthcoming new album

Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single ‘Porcelain’ from forthcoming new album

December 10, 2021 bernard
:Wumpscut: to re-release ':Wreath of Barbs:' and 'Body Census' on vinyl

:Wumpscut: to re-release ‘:Wreath of Barbs:’ and ‘Body Census’ on vinyl

December 10, 2021 bernard
Bronski Beat founder Steve Bronski dies aged 61

Bronski Beat founder Steve Bronski dies aged 61

December 9, 2021 bernard