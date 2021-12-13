Rector Scanner – Das Mädchen Aus Dem All EP II (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This second EP of “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All” brings eight more songs by Rector Scanner and the recently released album “Radioteleskop”.

Content: Both debut songs are exactly the same as on the first EP. We next get an alternative edit of “Radioteleskop” followed by the exclusive and more EBM-inspired “Sattelit”. Next comes the remix section by 808 Dot Pop, Ma=st+er and 2 remixes by Rector Scanner.

+ + + : If you like the first EP of “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All”, you for sure also gone like this one. The title song followed by “Radioteleskop – Danse Robotique” and the harder exclusive “Sattelit” are well-crafted pieces of vintage Kraftwerk-ian Pop music. The remixes are adding some alternative versions and even extra influences like the minimal edit by 808 Dot Pop and the Dance-Trance remix of “Epsilon Tucanae” by Ma=st+er.

– – – : Both remixes by Rector Scanner aren’t the most convincing ones from the series, but in the end you don’t hear me complaining.

Conclusion: Both EP’s from “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All” are perfectly complementary; like perfect twins for a great Electro-Pop project.

Best songs: “Radioteleskop – Danse Robotique”, “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All – Single Edit”, “Epsilon Tucanae – Single Mix”, “Das Mädchen Aus Dem All – 808 Dot Mix”, “Sattelit”.

Rate: 8.

