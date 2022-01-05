Cocteau Twins legend Robin Guthrie marks 60th birthday by releasing ‘Springtime’ EP
(Picture by Violette Guthrie) Scottish trailblazer Robin Guthrie, best known as a founder and sonic…
(Picture by Violette Guthrie) Scottish trailblazer Robin Guthrie, best known as a founder and sonic dreamweaver of the legendary trio Cocteau Twins, turns 60. To celebrate his coming of age, so to speak, he is releasing new music.
His “Springtime” EP follows his three late 2021 releases – the “Mockingbird Love” EP, the full-length album “Pearldiving” and the “Riviera” EP. A good sign we se Guthrie producing music once again following the untimely death of long-term collaborator Harold Budd.
“Springtime” is a standalone collection. Guthrie comments, “After ‘Pearldiving’, I thought about taking a break as my release schedule has been a bit excessive of late, but I took some time in the studio and got very quickly focused on this as my first release for the new year. Spring is an important time for me. Often it’s time to prepare for what’s to come. It can represent new growth. It can also be a good excuse to use a great photo of some springs that I had taken”.
Check for yourself!
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether