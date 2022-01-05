Cocteau Twins legend Robin Guthrie marks 60th birthday by releasing ‘Springtime’ EP

(Picture by Violette Guthrie) Scottish trailblazer Robin Guthrie, best known as a founder and sonic dreamweaver of the legendary trio Cocteau Twins, turns 60. To celebrate his coming of age, so to speak, he is releasing new music.

His “Springtime” EP follows his three late 2021 releases – the “Mockingbird Love” EP, the full-length album “Pearldiving” and the “Riviera” EP. A good sign we se Guthrie producing music once again following the untimely death of long-term collaborator Harold Budd.

“Springtime” is a standalone collection. Guthrie comments, “After ‘Pearldiving’, I thought about taking a break as my release schedule has been a bit excessive of late, but I took some time in the studio and got very quickly focused on this as my first release for the new year. Spring is an important time for me. Often it’s time to prepare for what’s to come. It can represent new growth. It can also be a good excuse to use a great photo of some springs that I had taken”.

Check for yourself!