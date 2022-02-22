Ghosting – No Dreams (EP – Alice In… / Dark Dimensions)
Genre/Influences: Gothic. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Set up in 1989, Ghosting became a successful formation of…
Genre/Influences: Gothic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Set up in 1989, Ghosting became a successful formation of the German Goth scene in the 90s. After a long hibernation, the band resurrected and started to compose new music since 2020.This EP features four new songs, which were released by the end of 2021.
Content: Ghosting brings us back to the essence of Gothic music; dark atmospheres accentuated by melodic organ sounds and captivating vocals. The songs feel like little, dark stories. It sounds pretty Ghosting-like with some extra sensibility, which sometimes reminds me to Sopor Aeternus.
+ + + : You don’t really get the feeling Ghosting took a break. This EP features a mature composition filled with delicacy and great sound treatments. The organ sounds reinforce the Gothic exposure. I also have to say a word about the great vocals’ production. Both debut songs are sonic pearls.
– – – : Both last songs sound more like the B-side of the work.
Conclusion: Ghosting is back and this EP is more than just a resurrection, but reveals a band with a creative spirit.
Best songs: “Pastures”, “There Are No Dreams – Epic Mix”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Ghosting.Office
Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206
