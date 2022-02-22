Ghosting – No Dreams (EP – Alice In… / Dark Dimensions)

February 22, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Background/Info: Set up in 1989, Ghosting became a successful formation of the German Goth scene in the 90s. After a long hibernation, the band resurrected and started to compose new music since 2020.This EP features four new songs, which were released by the end of 2021. 

Content: Ghosting brings us back to the essence of Gothic music; dark atmospheres accentuated by melodic organ sounds and captivating vocals. The songs feel like little, dark stories. It sounds pretty Ghosting-like with some extra sensibility, which sometimes reminds me to Sopor Aeternus.

+ + + : You don’t really get the feeling Ghosting took a break. This EP features a mature composition filled with delicacy and great sound treatments. The organ sounds reinforce the Gothic exposure. I also have to say a word about the great vocals’ production. Both debut songs are sonic pearls.

– – – : Both last songs sound more like the B-side of the work.

Conclusion: Ghosting is back and this EP is more than just a resurrection, but reveals a band with a creative spirit.

Best songs: “Pastures”, “There Are No Dreams – Epic Mix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Ghosting.Office

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


