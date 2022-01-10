1919 – Citizens Of Nowhere (Album – Manic Depression Records)

Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Dark-Rock, Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Originally set up in the 80s, this UK band from Bradford struck back after a long hiatus and moved on releasing new work. This new album is the fourth full length album to date. Notice by the way there’s also a cassette version released by Cry Wolf Records.

Content: 1919 is mixing different influences together. You for sure and rapidly will notice the 80s influence, which for the hardest cuts of the album are reminding me of good-old Killing Joke. But you next will also discover slower cuts and more Dark-Rock driven compositions. The work features 9 songs, which are all under 4 minutes.

+ + + : I definitely prefer this album to its predecessor (cf. “Futurecide”) and especially both last cuts are cool exposures. Both songs are more evoking the true 80s Cold-Wave and Post-Punk spirit. The guitar playing has something Killing Joke-like, which can’t leave you unmoved. The opening song “Borders” is another song in this 80s vein. In a slower style I also recommend listening to “Singing To The Universe”, which has also something more melancholic-like carried by a carrying chorus achieved with synth arrangements.

– – – : I’m less convinced by the more Dark-Rock driven part of the work.

Conclusion: “Citizens Of Nowhere” is a cool piece of 80s Cold-Wave and Post-Punk nostalgia.

Best songs: “Sweet Blue Murder”, “A Gilded Cage”, “Singing To The Universe”, “Borders”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://1919.co.uk / www.facebook.com/1919official

Label: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords