FleischKrieg – Herzblut (Album – Fleischkrieg)

January 11, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Metal, Industrial. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: FleischKrieg is an American formation inspired by the…

Genre/Influences: Metal, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: FleischKrieg is an American formation inspired by the ‘Deutsche Neue Härte’ calling their music ‘Brutal-Wave’. After a few singles they self-released the debut album “Herzblut”.

Content: There clearly is some Rammstein inspiration driven through this album, but I can also refer to bands like KMFDM, early Armageddon Dildos and Birmingham 6. FleischKrieg brings harsh, Metal-driven guitar playing together with carrying Electronic treatments. There’s a constant power polished with Electronic music and powerful vocals on top. The last track is a powerful cover version of Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s mega-hit “Relax”.  

+ + + : FleischKrieg isn’t exactly the most original band I’ve heard, but I was deeply impressed by the mature writing and production work. This combo perfectly knows how to play merciless guitar parts together with Electronic sound treatments. It creates an elevating effect, which comes through at several tracks. I want to mention “Reach” and “Brawler”, which both are impressive pieces of music. “Saunting Eyes” is another noticeable cut and definitely more into extreme guitar power. I also have to say a word about the charismatic vocals. I’m nearly sure this band will rapidly catch the attention of a major label.  

– – – : “Relax” is the only song, which can’t totally convince me although I’m nearly sure this song live will get great reactions. 

Conclusion: FleischKrieg is a name you better keep in mind; this debut full length sounds like dynamite!

Best songs: “Reach”, “Brawler”, “Saunting Eyes”, “DOROS”, “Parasite”. 

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.fleischkrieg.comwww.facebook.com/fleischkrieg 


