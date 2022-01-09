Alphaxone – Ghost Machine (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Iranian artist Mehdi Saleh has released a countless…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Iranian artist Mehdi Saleh has released a countless number of albums and collaborative productions over the past ten years. “Ghost Machine” is his newest solo-work revealing nine new cuts.
Content: Alphaxone achieved a new sonic exposure as an imaginary bridge between pure Dark-ambient and freaky cinematographic music. It’s a dark composition, which brings the listener quite instantly into a state of fear. The tracks are progressively evolving towards a more elaborated final part. Resonating sounds and obscure noises are merged with refined astral bleeps right at the end of the work.
+ + + : Mehdi Saleh is a prolific artist, but I’m really fascinated how he holds on the quality of his productions at a very high level. “Ghost Machine” is dark work and I even dare to say his darkest production ever. The tracks have been progressively built up to a phenomenal final part. “Aftershock” and “Dissolution” create an imaginary apocalyptic apotheosis with a strong visual strength. There’s an impressive and overwhelming power emerging from the sound treatments, but you’ll also notice subtle sound arrangements in the background.
– – – : I’m not saying that the debut part of the work is monotonous, but the best cuts are right at the end. So, it takes a bit of time and a few tracks before Alphaxone reveals its best side.
Conclusion: Alphaxone remains faithful to its familiar sound and music approach although the artist is constantly trying to put different accents in his production. This is a magnificent work.
Best songs: “Aftershock”, “Dissolution”, “Underneath”, “Derelict”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/alphaxone
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
