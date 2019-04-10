150 minutes of previously unreleased Coil recordings on ‘Swanyard’ 3LP vinyl and 2CD set

Coil fans, attention, you will not want to miss out on this one! Out in a few weeks (closer to June) but already available for pre-order via Bandcamp, is the “Swanyard” 3LP Vinyl (available here) and 2CD set (available here).

This new release holds – hold tight – nearly 150 (!!) minutes of previously unreleased Coil recordings. The material was all written and recorded between 1993 to 1996 and was selected and assembled by Danny Hyde (Electric Sewer Age, ex-Coil, ex-Psychic TV, ex-Black Light District) from the studio archives.

The artwork for the release was delivered by Steven Stapleton, from a recalled dream by Jhon Balance. The mastering was executed by Martin Bowes (Attrition) in a Cage Studio.

Tracks:

Spastiche (5:42)

Heaven’s 98 Horror mst (11:52)

Siminon Master Backwards (Swanyard demo) (6:28)

Jhon’s House Tune from GM Guide – Protection (5:36)

Spastiche (basic) (6:46)

AYOR Master (It’s in my Blood) (6:40)

Original Amber Rain (demo) (4:51)

Wur CLK Wir 1993 (2:05)

Crumb Tune (master) (6:00)

The March of Time (extra version) (8:56)

Spastiche – The Night’s alive (master) (5:34)

Kusnir Jazz (2:39)

Heavens Blade (John Balance vox demo) (7:25)

Wur CLK Wir 1998 mst vox (18:35)

The Test early mst (2:17)

AYOR (extra version) (4:29)

Elves (master) (6:35)

Heaven’s Blade (Inst) 1993 (8:24)

Melotron Song (amber rain demo) (2:51)

March of more Time (master) 1993 (6:27)

Crumb Tune (4:20)

Simon (extra long) (6:10)

Egyptian Basses 1993 (7:18)

