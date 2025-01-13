Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Buenos Aires-based darkwave label No Me Escucho Records has invited several of its artists to create a cover of their choice, now collected on the free Bandcamp download compilation “NMER C-01 2024“.

The compilation holds 14 versions of tracks from The Cure, Depeche Mode, Talk Talk, New Order and so on covered by the bands Ural Mountains, Nómadas, Zudpöl, The Terror, Darío Martínez, Cuerpos Cósmicos, Jula Castro, Lucrecia Ugena, Gus Fernández, Capitán Sudamérica, Contractura, Die Noia Futuriszka, Nax, and Depresión Radikal.

Tracklist:

“Ceremony” by New Order, released as a single in 1981. Composers: Ian Curtis, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner. Covered by Ural Mountains. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Ural Mountains. “Stripped” by Depeche Mode, released on Black Celebration in 1986. Composer: Martin Gore. Covered by Nómadas. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Nómadas. Arrangements by Roberto Dubaz and Ness Avaloss. “Fall Apart” by Death In June, released on The Wall of Sacrifice in 1989. Composers: Douglas Pearce and David Tibet. Covered by Zudpöl. [S]: Bases, instruments, vocals, recording, and mastering. Final editing by Darío Martínez. “Nacidos Para Dominar” by Parálisis Permanente, released as a single in 1983. Composers: Ana I. Fernández and Eduardo Benavente. Covered by The Terror. Recording, mixing, and mastering by Gastón RogeR Sellanes. Vocals: Mariana Gutiérrez. Production: Luis Torres – Gastón RogeR Sellanes. “Laura Palmer’s Theme” from the Twin Peaks series, released in 1990. Composer: Angelo Badalamenti. Covered by Darío Martínez. Darío Martínez: Synths, arrangements, and mastering. “Fine Anyway” by Rogér Fakhr, released on Fine Anyway in 2021. Composer: Rogér Fakhr. Covered by Cuerpos Cósmicos. Recording, mixing, and mastering by Cuerpos Cósmicos. Guitalele and vocals: Cuerpos Cósmicos. “Wealth” by Talk Talk, released on Spirit of Eden in 1988. Composers: Mark Hollis and Tim Friese-Greene. Covered by Jula Castro and Machi Mendieta. Jula Castro: Vocals. Machi Mendieta: Arrangements and performance. Mastering by Darío Martínez. “La Idea” by Palo Pandolfo, released on Siervo in 2021. Covered by Lucrecia Ugena. Lucrecia Ugena: Vocals, guitar, keyboards, programming, and mixing. Backing vocals and mastering by Ezequiel Esquenazi. “El Muelle” by Miguel Abuelo, released on Miguel Abuelo et Nada in 1973. Covered by Gus Fernández. Gus Fernández: Vocals, backing vocals, barking, sirens, and flies; acoustic and electric guitars, bass, production, and mixing. Mastering by Darío Martínez. “Round and Round” by New Order, released on Technique in 1989. Composers: Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert. Covered by Capitán Sudamérica. Recorded at Sala Rebizo. Sebastián Ramos: Drums. Gustavo Vega: Guitar. Oscar Bustamante: Bass, synth, and vocals. “A Veces 100 Años” by Fricción and The Cure, released on Consumación o Consumo in 1986 and Pornography in 1982. Composers: Richard Coleman, Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, and Lol Tolhurst. Covered by Contractura. Diego Centurión: Guitars, vocals, arrangements, and programming. Ferrán Pont Vergés: Bass, mixing, and mastering. “Desgarra la Carne Clériga” by El Corte, released on El Corte in 1986. Composers: Darwin Reyna and Javier Calamaro. Covered by Die Noia Futuriszka. Recording, mixing, and mastering by Ferrán Pont at Godstar Studio. “Something in the Way” by Nirvana, released on Nevermind in 1991. Composer: Kurt Cobain. Covered by Nax. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Nicolás Castello at ESPECTRAL Studio. “Lobo Hombre en París” by La Unión, released on Mil Siluetas in 1984. Composers: Rafa Sánchez, Mario Martínez, Iñigo Zabala, and Luis Bolín. Covered by Depresión Radikal. Mariano: Bass. Gaby: Vocals, guitar, and programming. Javi: Guitar, mixing, and mastering.

You can download the album right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://nomeescuchorecords.bandcamp.com/album/nmer-c-01-2024">NMER C-01 2024 by Varios Artistas,</a>

About No Me Escucho Records

No Me Escucho Records (NMER) is an independent music label based in Buenos Aires, Argentina and was founded by Darío Martinez and Diego Centurión. In 2021, Ferran Pont Vergés joined the team.

NMER showcases a diverse range of genres, including alternative, post-punk, new wave, and synthpop. They have released numerous albums and compilations featuring both local and international artists. Some releases include “Dead Oceans” by Ural Mountains, a Franco-Argentine indie shoegaze and dream pop project, and “Last Lights” by Zudpöl, known for its post-punk and darkwave influences.

