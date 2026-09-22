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Italian musician Ystrith released the seven-track dark ambient debut album “The M Rites” on 2 September 2026, self-issued on Bandcamp and also available on Spotify. Across its seven tracks, Ystrith works with Mithraic mystery-cult imagery, the Roman-era worship of the god Mithras, pulling on details like its buried temples and the weathered carvings its followers left behind.

<a href="https://ystrith.bandcamp.com/album/-" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The M Rites by Ystrith</a>

Ystrith described the album to Side-Line as concerned not only with the surviving relics of the Mithraic cult, but with “the unbridgeable distance between the surviving objects of the cult and the experiences that have been lost with time.” The seven tracks – “Cautes”, “Fading Gates (of Cosmic Enlightenment)”, “Marble Tauroctonies”, “Myth of the Petrogenesis”, “Voces Magicae”, “Solstice at the Spelaeum” and “Cautopates” – take their titles directly from Mithraic iconography and ritual: Cautes and Cautopates are the torch-bearing twin attendants of Mithras in Roman relief carvings, while “tauroctonies” refers to the bull-slaying scene at the centre of Mithraic imagery.

Ystrith has described the record’s musical language as moving through “slow metamorphoses, obsessive repetition and dark, suspended atmospheres,” sustained across the album’s running time to match its ritual subject matter.

About Ystrith

Ystrith is an Italian musician who records ambient and dark ambient music. “The M Rites”, released 2 September 2026, is the project’s debut album, presented as a sustained meditation on the Mithraic mysteries rather than a single-themed track or EP. The release is available to stream on Bandcamp and Spotify.

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