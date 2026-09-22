September 22, 2026

Klangschmiede & Friends submit medieval techno track ‘Remember’ for Germany’s ESC 2027 selection

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 22, 2026

German medieval techno act Klangschmiede & Friends released the single “Remember” and submitted it for Germany’s 2027 Eurovision selection.

Klangschmiede and Friends Remember official video
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German medieval techno act Klangschmiede & Friends released the single “Remember” on September 1, 2026, and submitted it as an application for Germany’s national selection process for the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. The full application was uploaded to public broadcaster SWR on the same day; German participation in the 2027 contest is not yet confirmed.

Live bagpipes, hurdy-gurdy and flute sit alongside electronic production on “Remember,” with English lyrics and passages in Old High German drawn from early medieval sources such as the Hildebrandslied. The track runs just under three minutes and moves between medieval techno, dark electronic production and historical folk balladry.

Klangschmiede & Friends’ Eurovision 2027 bid

For the submission, Klangschmiede expanded into the extended line-up Klangschmiede & Friends, bringing in additional musicians for the song’s acoustic instrumentation. The official music video was filmed with the full ensemble at Schloss Burg in Solingen on August 17, 2026. Regional public broadcaster WDR was on site for the shoot and aired a television feature on the production through its Lokalzeit Bergisches Land program. The submission has also drawn coverage from ESC kompakt and regional newspapers including the Solinger Tageblatt and the Remscheider General-Anzeiger.

About Klangschmiede

Klangschmiede is the duo of Claudia Sokoll and Timo Tofaute, based in the Bergisches Land region of Germany and operating officially since 2025. The project mixes medieval and Nordic folk elements with electronic production, drawing on historical sources such as the Hildebrandslied, the Poetic Edda and Nordic ballads. Its catalog includes the album “RITUS”, released digitally and on CD on May 14, 2026, and singles including “Nothing We Love Is Ever Gone” (March 26, 2026), “Hüter der Straße” (April 30, 2026) and “Solringen” (July 23, 2026), alongside a remix of “Tanz den Feuertanz” featuring Keltania. Klangschmiede has also worked with the medieval folk-rock band Corvus Corax on the track “Ragnarök”. “Remember”, released as a single on September 1, 2026 under the expanded name Klangschmiede & Friends, is the project’s submission for Germany’s national Eurovision Song Contest 2027 selection, with participation still to be confirmed.

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