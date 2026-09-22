Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German medieval techno act Klangschmiede & Friends released the single “Remember” on September 1, 2026, and submitted it as an application for Germany’s national selection process for the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. The full application was uploaded to public broadcaster SWR on the same day; German participation in the 2027 contest is not yet confirmed.

Live bagpipes, hurdy-gurdy and flute sit alongside electronic production on “Remember,” with English lyrics and passages in Old High German drawn from early medieval sources such as the Hildebrandslied. The track runs just under three minutes and moves between medieval techno, dark electronic production and historical folk balladry.

Klangschmiede & Friends’ Eurovision 2027 bid

For the submission, Klangschmiede expanded into the extended line-up Klangschmiede & Friends, bringing in additional musicians for the song’s acoustic instrumentation. The official music video was filmed with the full ensemble at Schloss Burg in Solingen on August 17, 2026. Regional public broadcaster WDR was on site for the shoot and aired a television feature on the production through its Lokalzeit Bergisches Land program. The submission has also drawn coverage from ESC kompakt and regional newspapers including the Solinger Tageblatt and the Remscheider General-Anzeiger.

About Klangschmiede

Klangschmiede is the duo of Claudia Sokoll and Timo Tofaute, based in the Bergisches Land region of Germany and operating officially since 2025. The project mixes medieval and Nordic folk elements with electronic production, drawing on historical sources such as the Hildebrandslied, the Poetic Edda and Nordic ballads. Its catalog includes the album “RITUS”, released digitally and on CD on May 14, 2026, and singles including “Nothing We Love Is Ever Gone” (March 26, 2026), “Hüter der Straße” (April 30, 2026) and “Solringen” (July 23, 2026), alongside a remix of “Tanz den Feuertanz” featuring Keltania. Klangschmiede has also worked with the medieval folk-rock band Corvus Corax on the track “Ragnarök”. “Remember”, released as a single on September 1, 2026 under the expanded name Klangschmiede & Friends, is the project’s submission for Germany’s national Eurovision Song Contest 2027 selection, with participation still to be confirmed.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com