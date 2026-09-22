The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs co-headline eight UK dates in January 2027, with tickets on sale Friday, September 25, 2026.

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The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs have announced a co-headline tour of the UK for January 2027, playing eight venues from Leeds to London. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25, 2026 at 10:00 local time through AEG Presents.

The run follows a series of co-headline dates the two bands played across the US in 2024, and marks the first time the pairing has toured together in the UK.

Tuesday, January 19, 2027 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

Wednesday, January 20, 2027 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

Friday, January 22, 2027 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Saturday, January 23, 2027 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

Monday, January 25, 2027 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

Tuesday, January 26, 2027 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Thursday, January 28, 2027 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome

Friday, January 29, 2027 – London, UK – British Airways ARC

Tickets are available through AEG Presents.

About The Jesus and Mary Chain

The Jesus and Mary Chain formed in East Kilbride, Scotland, in 1983 around brothers Jim and William Reid, who recruited Douglas Hart on bass and Murray Dalglish on drums. Signed to Alan McGee’s Creation Records, the band released the noise-pop single “Upside Down” in 1984 before moving to Blanco y Negro for the 1985 debut album “Psychocandy,” which paired feedback-heavy guitars with pop melodies on tracks including “Just Like Honey.” The band’s biggest UK chart success came with the second album “Darklands” (1987) and the single “April Skies,” followed by “Automatic” (1989), “Honey’s Dead” (1992), “Stoned & Dethroned” (1994) and “Munki” (1998), the band’s last record before splitting in 1999.

Jim and William Reid reunited in 2007, playing Coachella and returning to full activity with “Damage and Joy” (2017), their first studio album in 19 years. After signing to Fuzz Club Records and reissuing two catalogue albums, the band released its eighth studio album, “Glasgow Eyes,” on March 22, 2024, its first UK top 10 album since 1988. Side-Line covered the campaign in The Jesus And Mary Chain announce new album ‘Glasgow Eyes’ and reported the album’s release date change in The Jesus and Mary Chain shares new single ‘Girl 71’ and pushes back ‘Glasgow Eyes’ album release to March 22. The current line-up is Jim Reid and William Reid alongside Mark Crozer on bass, Scott Von Ryper on guitar and Justin Welch on drums. The band’s January 2027 UK co-headline run with The Psychedelic Furs follows their joint US dates in 2024.

About The Psychedelic Furs

The Psychedelic Furs formed in London in February 1977 around vocalist Richard Butler and his brother Tim Butler on bass, initially playing under the names RKO and Radio before settling on their current name. The self-titled debut album followed in March 1980, produced by Steve Lillywhite, and 1981’s “Talk Talk Talk” brought the band its first entry on the US Billboard 200. “Forever Now” (1982), produced by Todd Rundgren, gave the band its first Billboard Hot 100 single with “Love My Way,” and “Mirror Moves” (1984) featured “The Ghost in You” and “Heaven.” The band’s re-recording of “Pretty in Pink” for John Hughes’ 1986 film of the same name became its biggest UK and US hit, followed by “Midnight to Midnight” (1987), “Book of Days” (1989) and “World Outside” (1991), after which the group went on hiatus.

Richard and Tim Butler reformed The Psychedelic Furs in 2000 with guitarist John Ashton, and the band released its eighth studio album, “Made of Rain,” on July 31, 2020, its first full-length record since “World Outside.” The current touring line-up is Richard Butler, Tim Butler, Amanda Kramer, Rich Good and Zack Alford. The January 2027 UK tour with The Jesus and Mary Chain follows the two bands’ co-headline shows across the US in 2024.

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