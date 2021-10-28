Wülf7 – Dark Hate (Album – Wülf7)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Belgian Wülf7 duo has been active for a few years. Cyrb and Bwülf released their debut during the last days of 2020 revealing seven songs plus five remixes.

Content: The easiest way to define this formation is for sure EBM. But the songs aren’t driven by classical old-school EBM, but have been elaborated with extra elements and layers like strings, dark atmospheres and even some melodic passages. The vocals have something tenebrous, which perfectly fits to the composition.

Remixes have been accomplished by Dreadfool, ToT, Struck9, Zynic 14 and Ultimate Soldier.

+ + + : Wülf7 is definitely not innovating, but I like the global approach for avoiding the easy old-school EBM cliché. Obviously it’s EBM, but accomplished with a darker and more personal touch, which makes this band different from the ‘classical’ EBM emulations. This is a controlled EBM format. Among the remixes I especially want to mention the more sophisticated approach of Zynic 14, but also the more refined work of Dreadfool and last, but not least the hard-banging remix by ToT.

– – – : A few songs are maybe missing a little bit more adrenaline (=power), but I got the impression the best is yet to come.

Conclusion: Wülf7 is not setting the world of EBM alight, but this band has a potential to become an EBM formation with a very own sound. The second album is in the make…

Best songs: “Ephemeral Human”, “Euthanasia”, “In What Name” + “Ephemeral Human – Oldschool Mix by Zynic 14”, “

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Wulfe7