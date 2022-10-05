Wülf7 – I Don’t Want (Anymore) (EP – Wülf7)
Background/Info: Belgian EBM duo Wülf7 has had little success in their homeland. They strike back with four new songs plus seven bonus cuts.
Content: The songs are driven by solid- and typical EBM bass lines. The global sound atmosphere is dark and accentuated by synth lines and deep, resonating, vocals. Among the other songs left we get two collaborative pieces -one with Tankt and the other together with TC75. Remixes have been accomplished by First Aid 4 Souls, Sleepwalk, Astma, Plastic Noise Experience and To Avoid.
+ + + : The main strength of the duo is that they’re mixing a pure, old-school, EBM style together with an atypical approach, which sounds more sophisticated while recovered with strings. The title song is a cool cut, but I also have to mention “EBM Nation”. Among the remixes I noticed a great job done by First Aid 4 Souls -especially for the sound production and Astma which also boosted the original edit by a professional sound production.
– – – : The only point Wülf7 has to be reconsider is the mix of their work. It has a dirty sound, which is clearly reminding me of retro-productions from the 90s, but it’s suffering from a lack of professionalism.
Conclusion: The only -but essential thing, Wülf7 has to improve is the technical part of their work, but this band has a true potential.
Best songs: “I Don’t Want (Anymore)”, “EBM Nation” + “I Don’t Want (Anymore) – Remix by First Aid 4 Souls”, “Morbide – Remix by Astma”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Wulfe7
