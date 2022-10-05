Wülf7 – I Don’t Want (Anymore) (EP – Wülf7)

October 5, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Belgian EBM duo Wülf7 has had little success in…

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Belgian EBM duo Wülf7 has had little success in their homeland. They strike back with four new songs plus seven bonus cuts.

Content: The songs are driven by solid- and typical EBM bass lines. The global sound atmosphere is dark and accentuated by synth lines and deep, resonating, vocals. Among the other songs left we get two collaborative pieces -one with Tankt and the other together with TC75. Remixes have been accomplished by First Aid 4 Souls, Sleepwalk, Astma, Plastic Noise Experience and To Avoid.

+ + + : The main strength of the duo is that they’re mixing a pure, old-school, EBM style together with an atypical approach, which sounds more sophisticated while recovered with strings. The title song is a cool cut, but I also have to mention “EBM Nation”. Among the remixes I noticed a great job done by First Aid 4 Souls -especially for the sound production and Astma which also boosted the original edit by a professional sound production.

– – – : The only point Wülf7 has to be reconsider is the mix of their work. It has a dirty sound, which is clearly reminding me of retro-productions from the 90s, but it’s suffering from a lack of professionalism.

Conclusion: The only -but essential thing, Wülf7 has to improve is the technical part of their work, but this band has a true potential.

Best songs: “I Don’t Want (Anymore)”, “EBM Nation” + “I Don’t Want (Anymore) – Remix by First Aid 4 Souls”, “Morbide – Remix by Astma”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Wulfe7


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Legendary Belgian post-punk Soviet War comes with new and old work

Legendary Belgian post-punk Soviet War comes with new and old work

October 5, 2022 bernard
Terence Fixmer latches debut album for Mute - Listen to the first single ‘Corne de Brume’

Terence Fixmer shares latest single, ‘Synthetic Mind’

October 4, 2022 bernard
Depeche Mode officially announce new tour and album 'Memento Mori'

Depeche Mode officially announce new tour and album ‘Memento Mori’

October 4, 2022 bernard
Mentallo & The Fixer's 'No Rest For The Wicked' see 30th Anniversary release in a very limited edition

Mentallo & The Fixer’s ‘No Rest For The Wicked’ see 30th Anniversary release in a very limited edition

October 3, 2022 bernard
Depeche Mode plans 'Memento Mori Tour' in 2023 - ticket (re)sellers are getting ready

Depeche Mode plans ‘Memento Mori Tour’ in 2023 – ticket (re)sellers are getting ready

October 3, 2022 bernard