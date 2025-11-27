‘Wave Earplug No.7’ vinyl compilation returns on 4mg Records

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Slovak label 4mg Records has released the new various-artists compilation “Wave Earplug No.7” as a limited vinyl LP and digital edition on October 29, 2025. The tenth-track set extends the label’s long-running “Wave Earplug” series, focusing again on darker and harder strands of electronic music from Greece, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, Spain, France and Finland.

The vinyl version is available via the label’s Discogs shops. The LP is pressed on black vinyl with random dark pink flashes in an edition of 250 copies.

<a href="https://4mgrecords.bandcamp.com/album/wave-earplug-no-7" rel="noopener">Wave Earplug No.7 by 4mg Records</a>

“Wave Earplug No.7” includes tracks by Alpha Sect & MayDay, Hadron Lundgren, IMIAFAN, Error144, Mynationshit, Vokologi, Cawatana, Celldöd feat. Beta Evers, MAKiNA GiRGiR and CorioliS. Alpha Sect operates out of Thessaloniki, Greece, Mynationshit is based in Almería, Spain, MAKiNA GiRGiR is a French retro-electro-wave project, Cawatana is a minimal synth/darkwave band from Hungary, while Vokologi is tied to Finland’s experimental and electronic scene.

The new volume arrives three years after “Wave Earplug No.6“, which was released on September 1, 2022. As with earlier entries, “Wave Earplug No.7” is compiled by label founder Imrich Végh (Imi Vegh) and mastered by Miki Bernath.

About 4mg Records and the Wave Earplug series

4mg Records is the private label of Slovak electronic musician Imrich Végh, known for his project Imiafan. The label started in Canada in 2003 and later moved to Slovakia, operating as a non-profit platform for underground electronic music. The catalogue covers minimal synth, darkwave, electro and related styles on vinyl and cassette, with releases by artists including Legendary Pink Dots, Edward Ka-Spel, Borghesia and Click Click.

The “Wave Earplug” series began with “Wave Earplug No.1”, released on May 1, 2017 as a vinyl LP limited to 500 copies, positioned as a way to support the European wave scene. A second volume, “Wave Earplug No.2”, followed on May 8, 2018, again as a 500-copy LP focusing on European underground wave acts. The third part, “Wave Earplug No.3”, arrived on March 8, 2019 with contributions from Germany, the Netherlands, France, Colombia, Slovakia, the USA, Austria, Belgium and Finland.

The series expanded further with “Wave Earplug No.4”, released March 22, 2020, and “Wave Earplug No.5”, released June 13, 2021, both on limited LP and compiled by Imrich Végh with mastering by Miki Bernath. “Wave Earplug No.6”, issued on September 1, 2022, continued the format with a worldwide selection of synthpop, coldwave, electro and EBM tracks. And now “Wave Earplug No.7” extends this chronology into 2025.

Side-Line has documented the series and 4mg Records over the years:

Chief editor of Side-Line

