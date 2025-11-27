Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dublin project The Null Club, led by Gilla Band guitarist and producer Alan Duggan-Borges, has released the new single “Overgrown” featuring New York electronic artist Miss Grit. The track is available now on digital platforms and as a self-released 12″ in a limited run of 100 copies on the small label run by Duggan-Borges and his wife. The instrumental was performed and recorded by Duggan-Borges in his rehearsal studio in Dublin and mixed by Gilla Band’s Daniel Fox, with mastering by Jamie Hyland of M(h)aol.

<a href="https://thenullclub.bandcamp.com/album/overgrown-feat-miss-grit" rel="noopener">Overgrown (feat. Miss Grit) by The Null Club</a>

“Overgrown” leans into techno and noise, built around the weight of a classic 909 kick. Duggan-Borges states that “the hypnotic but kind of punishing nature of a 909 kick drum is something I’ve always searched for in music”, describing how access to the drum machine and a studio with large subwoofers led him to spend weeks refining the low end that anchors the track. He explains that this focus formed the starting point for the single, which evolved from a rough instrumental into a vocal collaboration once Miss Grit joined the project.

Miss Grit, the New York-based musician Margaret Sohn, contributed lyrics and vocals. Sohn had followed Duggan-Borges’ work for some time and wrote the song around the anxiety of trying to enhance an already completed instrumental.

Earlier this year, the project released its self-titled debut EP, a three-track 12″ featuring ELUCID of Armand Hammer, Faris Badwan of The Horrors, and Valentine Caulfield of Mandy, Indiana. The EP came out on 4 April 2025 as a self-released edition of 500 hand-stamped and hand-numbered white-label records, again through the in-house label run by Duggan-Borges and his wife. The record was mixed by Daniel Fox and mastered by Jamie Hyland, with all instrumentals performed and tracked by Duggan-Borges in his home and Dublin rehearsal spaces.

<a href="https://thenullclub.bandcamp.com/album/the-null-club-ep" rel="noopener">The Null Club EP by The Null Club</a>

The Null Club has since taken the project on the road as a solo live act. On stage, Duggan-Borges uses multiple synths, noise machines, guitars and pedal chains, routing them into separate amplifiers and looping systems to reconstruct EP material and new pieces in real time.

The Null Club tour dates

26 November – Whelan’s (supporting Model/Actriz), Dublin, Ireland

6 December – Zeitgeist Festival, Nijmegen, Netherlands

16 January – ESNS, Groningen, Netherlands

20/21 February – Borderline Festival, Dublin, Ireland (two-day appearance)

About The Null Club and Miss Grit

The Null Club is the solo electronic project of Dublin guitarist and producer Alan Duggan-Borges, known for his role in Irish post-punk and noise rock group Gilla Band (formerly Girl Band), which formed in Dublin in 2011. Duggan-Borges started The Null Club after several years of working with vintage synths, drum machines and guitars outside the band, developing material that drew from noise, techno, experimental hip hop and post-punk.

The debut release, “The Null Club EP”, arrived on 4 April 2025 as a three-track 12″ on white vinyl, limited to 500 hand-stamped and hand-numbered white-label copies. The record features “Frameshift” with ELUCID, “14 Hours” with Faris Badwan, and “Slip Angle” with Valentine Caulfield. The EP was issued independently via the label run by Duggan-Borges and his wife, with Daniel Fox handling mixing and Jamie Hyland mastering. All instrumental parts were recorded by Duggan-Borges in his home studio and a rehearsal space in Dublin, while guest vocal sessions took place in New York, London and Manchester.

In 2025, the project began live activity as a solo act, including dates in Dublin, London, Bristol and Manchester, followed by further shows at venues such as Corsica Studios and festival appearances announced for ESNS and Borderline. The project sits alongside Duggan-Borges’ ongoing work with Gilla Band while maintaining a separate identity focused on hardware-driven electronic production and collaborative vocal features.

Miss Grit, born Margaret Dewey Sohn and based in Queens, New York, released the self-released EPs “Talk Talk” in 2019 and “Impostor” in 2021 before signing to Mute Records, which issued the full-length “Follow the Cyborg” in February 2023.

