V/A Wave Earplug NO.5 (Album – 4mg Records)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Electro-Wave, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Slovakian 4mg Records strikes back with the fifth volume of the “Wave Earplug”-series, which is devoted to Minimal/Electro-Wave music. Important is to mention this series is featuring international artists, but mainly less familiar names.The selected bands for this new issue hail from the USA, Canada, Spain, Holland, Slovakia, Sweden, Germany and Hungary.

Artists: Ruff Daimon & Smea, En Suite Cabinet, Új Látásmód Fúzió, Revhis, Rugon, CMC, WLDV, Projekt203, Love My science, Error144.

Content: The new issue of this compilation fulfills all expectations; pure vintage Electronic sounds moving from Minimal-Electro to Electro-Wave with some Electro-Pop passages. But there’s also a more Punk-Wave song and a last cut, which even has some Technoid elements in the background.

+ + + : If there’s one essential compilation I would recommend to Electro lovers it for sure is the “Wave Earplug”-series. I each time again discover new and fascinating artists and I can’t understand why some of them don’t become more recognized. This is pure underground music, inspired by some good-old 80s sounds. Vintage sound treatments resulting in cold, danceable Electronics. I recommend listening to the debut part of the work revealing the Swedish collaboration between Ruff Daimon & Smea featuring cool and sexy Electro-Wave. Another name to keep in mind is the Hungarian Új Látásmód Fúzió. This project has been active since the 90s and has been featured by a totally 80s-driven cut. The last song by Error144 is another noticeable track, which sounds a bit more powerful and with subtle Techno sounds.

– – – : There are a few cuts, which can’t totally convince me, but I prefer to focus on the best cuts revealing artists to keep in mind.

Conclusion: I can’t express enough how essential I find this compilation-series; this is great Electro/Wave music.

Best bands: Új Látásmód Fúzió, Ruff Daimon & Smea, Error144, En Suite Cabinet.

Rate: 8.

Label: www.facebook.com/4mgRecords