December 3, 2025

David Galas unveils goth club track ‘Pillar of Sorrow’, from upcoming post-punk album ‘The Nihilist’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 27, 2025
Man with shadows on face. David Galas

David Galas

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist David Galas, long-time member of darkwave band Lycia, has released “Pillar of Sorrow“, the third single from his forthcoming solo album “The Nihilist“, due 12 December 2025 via Rome-based label These Hands Melt on CD and digital formats. The new track arrives with an official video, premiered today via Side-Line Magazine, and continues the rollout that already includes the singles “The Color of Gray” and “Syndrome”.

“Pillar of Sorrow” sits lyrically inside the bitter, fatalistic isolation that shapes “The Nihilist”, tracing a narrative of withdrawal and loneliness, yet musically stands out as one of Galas’ most direct and dance-floor orientated pieces to date. The song is probably his most goth club-focused work so far, contrasting its melodic drive with a theme of slowly fading from view. The album as a whole is presented as “a celebration of his post-punk roots, his most immediate yet fatalistic songbook to date, with lyrics drenched in apocalyptic pessimism and sounds that take over the legacy of bands like The Mission, Mephisto Waltz and Joy Division.”

“The Nihilist” features fifteen tracks: “Syndrome”, “You’re A Needle in My Arm”, “Halo”, “The Color Of Gray”, “Pillar Of Sorrow”, “Slow Burn”, “Atrophy”, “SECT XXV”, “The Nihilist”, “Peeling Skin”, “Midnight Movie”, “Retribution”, “One Last Moment”, “Cloud Of Despair” and “Psilocybin”. All songs were written, performed, recorded and produced by Galas between March 2024 and March 2025 at The Fallout Shelter in Norway, Michigan.

The album will be released as a limited digisleeve CD (300 copies) alongside a digital edition via These Hands Melt, a label founded in Rome in 2023 to release dark, emotional and post-metal-leaning music.

About David Galas

David Galas (born 30 September 1970 in Tempe, Arizona, United States) is an American musician, singer and multi-instrumentalist known both for his solo work and for his role in long-running darkwave band Lycia. He began recording post-punk and experimental material in the late 1980s, later joining Lycia in the early 1990s and contributing guitar, synths, drum programming and vocals to key releases such as “Cold”, “The Burning Circle and Then Dust” and, later, “A Line That Connects”.

David Galas
Related newsDavid Galas announces 'The Nihilist' on These Hands Melt

Lycia itself formed in 1988 in Tempe, Arizona, and is widely cited as one of the early darkwave and ethereal wave bands, combining layered guitars, atmospheric keyboards and drum machine patterns.

David Galas launched his solo discography with “The Cataclysm” in 2006, initially released on Vendlus Records and reissued in 2024 as a remastered 2xCD on These Hands Melt. This was followed by “The Happiest Days of My Life” (2009, Twilight Records), “The Ghosts of California” (2011), “A Long Hard Road to Nowhere” (2018), “October Rising” (2022), and the twin 2023 releases “A Dark Place To Hide” and “Rituals Of The Dead”, with the latter albums issued in collaboration with These Hands Melt.

Recent singles “You’re A Needle In My Arm” and “Psilocybin”, both released in February 2024, marked a new cycle of activity for David Galas and led directly to the full-length “The Nihilist”. Throughout these releases Galas has kept full creative control, typically handling vocals, all instruments, recording and production himself.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Person with dark hair and jewelry. Amulet

Amulet unveil ‘Purification’ EP with remixes from Interface, Tragic Impulse, and more

Bernard - Side-Line Staff December 1, 2025
Dark, eerie figure with weapons. Fïx8:Sëd8

Fïx8:Sëd8 Interview: ‘I am trying to write the best possible song every time’

Inferno Sound Diaries November 30, 2025
Three people listening to music together. Faithless

Faithless celebrate 30 years of ‘Insomnia’ mega-hit with special 12” vinyl release

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 28, 2025
Fashionable goth female figure against urban backdrop. Suzi Sabotage

Suzi Sabotage releases new digital single “She-Demon” on Out Of Line Music

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 28, 2025
Man with shadows on face. David Galas

David Galas unveils goth club track ‘Pillar of Sorrow’, from upcoming post-punk album ‘The Nihilist’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 27, 2025