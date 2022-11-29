V/A Wave Earplug N°.6 (Album – 4mg Records)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, EBM, Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: This is already the sixth volume of Minimal-Electronic compilation series “Wave Earplug” which is released by Slovakian label 4mg Records. Ten artists have been selected.
Artists: Coriolis, Makina Girgir, Monte Rosa, Alpha Sect feat. Mal Mirage, T.B.C., Martial Canterel, Staatseinde, Dr. Kondor, Revhis, Dvplvx.
Content: The compilation became a true trademark for the label; revealing rather unknown artists from different countries connected by their passion for Electronic underground music. Most of the songs are pretty minimal-like, composed with vintage sound treatments and often reminding the early experiments in Electronic music.
+ + + : I remain an unconditional fan of this compilation series which each time again delivers great names we aren’t that familiar with. Makina Girgir (France) -thanks to 4mg Records, became a familiar name and still a great project but I also discovered other projects you really have to pay attention to like Alpha Sect feat. Mal Mirage (Greece) with a track reminding me of early Depeche Mode. Coriolis (Slovakia) is another cool discovery opening this compilation with pure minimalism. From the B-side I especially recommend Dr. Kondor (Hungary) with a kind of haunting EBM song. The instrumental track by Martial Canterel (USA) sounds totally vintage like. And I also want to mention Dvplvx (Belgium) for the cool 80s sound.
– – – : I just regret the compilation only features 10 songs but here again that’s pretty retro/80s-like.
Conclusion: If you like Electro-Minimalism and you’re in search of originality you’d better get your hand on this great, new, compilation.
Best bands: Dr. Kondor, Makina Girgir, Alpha Sect feat. Mal Mirage, Coriolis, Dvplvx, Martial Canterel.
Rate: 8.
Label: www.facebook.com/4mgRecords
